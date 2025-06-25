Denver Swimming & Diving Announces 2025-26 Captains

Courtesy: Denver Athletics

DENVER – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs have named six captains for the 2025-26 season, head coach Alicia Hicken-Franklinannounced on Tuesday.

Denver’s men’s team will be led by Tommy Hancock, Dylan Mes and Luke Milburn next season. DU’s women will have Ali Beay, Peyton Mullowney and Tenaya Winter serve as captains.

“I am very proud to announce the three women and three men who will lead our team next season,” Hicken-Franklin said. “These athletes care a great deal about their teammates and have grown in our program. They lead each day in the classroom and practice and understand the importance of being united with our coaching staff. I look forward to working with them while leading our team towards our goals.”

ABOUT THE MEN’S CAPTAINS:

Tommy Hancock is a rising senior on the men’s team, swimming four freestyle events for the Pioneers last season. Hancock finished seventh on the team in the 200 free last year with a 1:39.43 (aa). In his sophomore season, Hancock was sixth on the team in the 200 free with a 1:38.54, tying his highest ranking in any event in his time as a Pioneer.

Dylan Mes broke into the Denver record books last season, becoming the eighth-best swimmer in program history in the 500 free after recording a 4:21.63 to finish second at the 2025 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships. In addition to his podium finish in the 500, Mes was part of the winning 800 free relay and individually won the 200 free with an 1:37.77. The 200 free win was the first individual conference championship of his career.

Luke Milburn heads into his final campaign with the Pioneers after being a part of the winning 200 free relay at last year’s Summit League Championship. Milburn also qualified for the A-Final and finished seventh in the 50 free with a time of 20.66. In Denver’s team rankings last year, Milburn was fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CAPTAINS:

Ali Beay has earned All-Summit League honors in each of the last three seasons, including earning five honors in 2025. Beay became the eighth-fastest swimmer in program history in the 100 back last season, turning in a time of 54.66 to take second at last year’s conference championship meet. In the championships, Beay was part of the 200 medley and 400 medley relay teams that won. Individually, she landed on the podium with a third-place finish in the 100 fly and second in the 100 back.

Peyton Mullowney , who is coming off a strong performance at the Canadian Trials earlier this month, will captain the Pioneers in her fifth season with the program. The breaststroke and IM swimmer finished third in the 100 breast and second in the 200 breast at the league championships in February. Mullowney rounded out her championship with a fourth-place finish in the 400 IM. The Ontario native cracked Denver’s top-10 in the 200 breast last season, becoming the sixth-best swimmer in the event in program history with a 2:13.53.