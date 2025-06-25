Martinenghi’s Bandaged Hand: The Start of His Season Toward Settecolli And Singapore

A few days ago, in his Instagram stories, Nicolo Martinenghi showed a protective bandage on his left hand during a strength workout—a detail that isn’t the result of any injury (his hand is in perfect condition) but simply shields his joints during training- a small but telling detail that signals the beginning of his summer build-up.

That simple wrap, marks the launch of a journey in which Martinenghi is already safely through to the 2025 World Championships in Singapore for both the 50 m and 100 m breaststroke, thanks to the qualifying times he posted at the Italian Spring Championships in Riccione. Before he heads Singapore, he will test his speed at the 61st Settecolli Trophy in Rome’s Foro Italico pool, from 26 to 28 June 2025.

He prepared for these challenges in a high-altitude camp at Livigno (ITA) under Matteo Giunta, his new coach after having spent his formative years with Marco Pedoja.

In last international meets, Martinenghi has shown remarkable consistency: at 2023 World Championship in Fukuoka (JPN) he claimed a tied silver in the men’s 100m breast in 58.72 alongside Arno Kamminga (NED) and Nic Fink (USA); in Doha 2024 World Championship he earned two silver medals—26.39 in the 50m and 58.84 in the 100m breast. On 28 July 2024 at the Paris Olympics he won gold in the men’s 100m breast in 59.03, out-touching Adam Peaty (GBR) and Nic Fink (USA) by just 0.02

This string of podiums—from Fukuoka through Olympic triumph to assured qualification for Singapore—underlines Martinenghi’s steady rise and his drive to remain at the top of world swimming.

As of now, Martinenghi ranks 6th in the world seasonal ranking in the men’s 50 m breaststroke with a time of 26.78 recorded at Riccione in April, and 7th in the 100 m with 59.16, also in Riccione—times that secured his spot in Singapore.

Martinenghi also chose to forgo the 2024 World Short Course Championships in Budapest (10–15 December), prioritizing his long-course preparation and a targeted build-up toward Singapore.