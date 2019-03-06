Defending Champs Missouri State Battle Back on Day 2 of Men’s MACs

2019 MEN’S MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 1 of the 2019 MAC Conference Championship on Monday meet went to the Miami University men, who swept the 2 relays and broke 3 school records.

The defending conference champions fought back on Tuesday, though, sweeping the day’s 4 swimming events.

A huge diving performance from a pair of seniors, though, kept Miami in the lead, by a slim 3-point margin, at the end of the day.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Miami University – 326 Missouri State – 323 Southern Illinois – 214 Ball State – 126 Evansville – 117

Missouri State freshman Pawel Krawczyk won the men’s 500 free in a new Pool Record of 4:20.67. That broke the Pool Record at the Nixon Natatorium that was set in 2017 by then-high school swimmer Grant House (who now swims at Arizona State). That improves on his previous lifetime best of 4:21.66 and jumps him to 2nd-place in school history.

That led a 1-2-4-5-7 finish for Missouri State that pulled his team briefly into the lead.

In the next race, Missouri State senior Artur Osvath won the 200 IM in 1:45.91. That’s a season-best for him, and won the race by over a second, but misses his personal best. That win, though, didn’t keep Miami from earning back the lead in the team battle. This time they had the depth with 4 swimmers in the top 8 and 5 scorers overall.

In the day’s final individual race, Missouri State got another win. This time it was senior Lucas Paloschi. He won by the slimmest-of-margins, .01 seconds, ahead of both Nic Wamsley and Nick Ward of Miami. Former Arizona Wildcat Blair Bish won the B Final for Missouri State in 20.43 (they also won 2 of the 3 swimming B finals on the day).

Missouri State finished their swimming run with a win in the 200 free relay, where the team of Paloschi (20.08), Bish (20.31), Samuel Senn (19.34), and Jake Schultz (19.85) combined for a 1:19.58. Senn’s split came after a 4th-place finish of 20.12 in the individual race.

Miami took 2nd in 1:20.23, out-touching Southern Illinois, who was 3rd in 1:20.32.

While Missouri State was dominant at the top of the swimming events, the Miami Redhawks had a pair of aces up their sleeve: senior divers Harrison Moncino and Ryan Nash. They went 1-2 on the men’s 1 meter, with Moncino winning with a score of 344.25. While Missouri State’s Michael Claunch took 3rd, the Miami 1-2-5 finish was enough for them to hold on to the lead after the end of day 1.

Moncino’s final dive:

And with that dive, Harrison Moncino is your 2019 MAC Champion in the 1-mtr dive!! #RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/VkSYtWpMET — Miami Swim/Dive (@MiamiOHSwimDive) March 6, 2019

Miami and Missouri State combined for 18 of the 24 A-finals swims on day 2 of the meet. Southern Illinois scored the other 3.