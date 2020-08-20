Decision on the Host of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Expected in February 2021

The bidding war over the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials is underway, with the latest timeline from USA Swimming indicating finalists will be notified in September. According to the USA Swimming timeline, October and November will be used for final bid evaluations and in-person visits to the proposed sites. Additionally, USAS is indicating that a final decision should be coming in Feburary of 2021.

There are currently 7 cities bidding to host the 2024 Trials. So far, Indianapolis, San Antonio, and St. Louis have gone public with their bids to host the meet. Indianapolis has the deepest history with hosting the Olympic Trials, having hosted the event 6 times before. this time, however, they aren’t proposing using the IUPUI Natatorium, rather, they’re aiming to use Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. This is also a huge venue, as Lucas Oil can seat up to 70,000 spectators for non-football events.

San Antonio hasn’t hosted the Trials before, and are proposing using the Alamodome, which formerly was home to the San Antonio Spurs, and can seat 64,000. St. Louis hosted the Olympics back in 1904, but hasn’t hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials. St. Louis is proposing using the home of the formerly St. Louis Rams, which can seat a whopping 82,000 spectators, making it the highest capacity proposed venue (that we know of so far).

4 other cities are in the bidding process, but haven’t yet gone public. Omaha has hosted the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Trials, and is set to set next year’s 2021 Trials. We can expect that one of the 4 unknown cities is Omaha. According to reporting from SportsTravelMagazine, Omaha has seen an economic impact of $75 million by hosting the last several cycles of Trials.