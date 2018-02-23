Dean Farris Becomes 4th Fastest Man Ever with 1:31.1 200 Free

2018 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Dean Farris has been on fire so far at the 2018 Ivy League Championships in Princeton, New Jersey. After putting up a blistering 1:30.69 split on the 800 free relay, Farris hit a new best time in the individual 200 free. Farris dominated the field, throwing down a 1:31.12 to smash his own Ivy League Meet Record by half a second. Check out Farris’ splits below.

Farris’ Splits By 50:

1st 50 split- 21.33

2nd 50 split- 23.09

3rd 50 split- 23.10

4th 50 split- 23.60

Final Time: 1:31.12

Farris’ Splits By 100:

1st 100 split- 44.42

2nd 100 split- 46.70

Final Time: 1:31.12

Minutes after his 200 free, Farris returned to set a new Ivy League Meet Record in the 100 back, touching in 44.81 to miss the All-Time Top 10 Performers list in that event by hundredths. With his time in the 200 free tonight, Farris is the 4th fastest performer in history. It was also the 5th fastest performance ever. Farris will have the opportunity to go head-to-head with the only 3 men to ever have swum faster than him at next month’s NCAA Championships.

ALL TIME TOP PERFORMERS: MEN’S 200 YARD FREE:

Place Swimmer Time 1 Townley Haas 1:30.46 2 Blake Pieroni 1:30.87 3 Dylan Carter 1:30.95 4 Dean Farris 1:31.12 5 Simon Burnett 1:31.20 6 Ricky Berens 1:31.31 7 Ryan Held 1:31.37 8 Joao De Lucca 1:31.51 9 Matias Koski 1:31.54 (T-9) 10 Jack Conger 1:31.54 (T-9)

ALL TIME TOP PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 200 YARD FREE: