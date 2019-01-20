Dates of 2019 Brazil Trophy Change to Avoid SA Youth Conflict

The Brazilian Swimming Confederation (CBDA) has announced a date change for the 2019 Brazil Trophy: the meet formerly known as the Maria Lenk Trophy.

According to Brazil’s SportTV, long discussions led to a shift in the meet dates from the original April 8th-13th to April 16th-21st. The shift was made because the original dates for the meet at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Complex in Rio conflicted directly with the South American Youth Championship (which in turn shifted its dates earlier than expected). Because the meet will serve as the qualifying event for the 2019 World Championships, World Junior Championships, and Pan American Games, the conflict could have caused qualifying problems.

The CBDA decided to shift the meet just one week in order to allow athletes to maintain their season plans, even though that could still leave a tough turnaround for athletes who attend the South American Youth Championships. The CBDA says that the impact is manageable because Santiago, the host of the Youth Championships, is only a 4 hour flight away and only 1 time zone difference from Rio.

Athletes competing at the South American Youth Championships will return to the country on April 14th and have 1 day off before beginning the Brazil Trophy.

In conjunction with the finalization of the schedule, Brazil finalized its roster for the South American Championships from April 9th through 13th, 2019.

Female Roster

Thayara Cardoso – MAC Nina – MA

Stephanie Balduccini – CPM – SP

Giovana Medeiros – SCCP – SP

Perola Santos – CC – PR

Thaiana Amaral – SESI – SP

Aline Miller – FFC – RJ

NathaliaStephany Silva – SCCP – SP

Ana Luiza Daisson – CRF – RJ

Luiza Lima – MBC – RJ

Eduardo Gobbo – AquaFoz – PR

Julia Santiago – MBC – RJ

IngraKlapper Pedroso – CRF – RJ

Ana Carolina Vieira – MTC – MG

Sofia GaruffiRondel – SCCP – SP

Bruna Monteiro Leme – SCCP – SP

Fernanda Gomes Celdonio – Asbac/Aquanaii – DF

Beatriz Zoppei dos Santos – ECP – SP

Maria Fernanda Costa – FFC – RJ

Aime Louise Silva Lourenco – ICB – DF

Nichelly Brandao Lysy – MTC – MG

Alexia Assuncao – FFC – RJ

Thaciane Lima – SCCP – SP

Laura Paludo – GNU – RS

Aricia Peree – ACEB – BA

Male Roster