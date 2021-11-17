Dara Torres’ Surprising Advice for Older Swimmers & More On Champion’s Mojo

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

The Champion’s Mojo Podcast is a great resource for helping you create peak performances in sports and life, through in-depth discussions with inspirational champions from the swimming community and beyond.

Need some Mojo? Get your Champion’s Mojo with the four latest shows:

1. Dara Torres: Surprising Advice for Older Swimmers (Episode #132) One of the greatest Olympic swimmers of all time, with five Olympic performances (1984, 1988, 1992, 2000 and 2008) and 12 Olympic medals. She is most known for her age-defying comeback at the 2008 Olympics, where at age 41 and as the mother of a 16-month-old, she became the oldest swimmer to stand on the podium, winning silver in the 4 X 100 relay and silver in the 50 meter.

What you’ll hear: How athletes can strike a balance between normal discomfort and understanding the constraints of aging, some excellent parenting advice and much more.

2. Karen Allen: From Tragedy to 100% Human (Episode #131) Can you imagine getting a call that your spouse had been gunned down while teaching a CrossFit Class? As a TedxTalk and keynote speaker, author and executive coach, Karen helps others embrace the mess of their lives through her 100% Human brand.

What you’ll hear: After losing her husband to a still-unsolved murder, Karen also lost her car, her job and her home in her despair. To save her own life and build a better one for her son, she began the work of healing — step by step — and in the process found her calling to help others work through the pain and conflict in their own lives, and use it for good.

3. Are You Too Comfy: Is the world making you soft? (Episode #130) Podcast hosts, executive coaches and authors Kelly Palace (the best-selling book Take Your Mark, LEAD) and Maria Parker (Do Tough, January 2022) have a lively conversation in this popular episode that will make you think.

What you’ll hear: Concrete ideas for getting uncomfortable in life, including in athletics, relationships and ambitions.

4. Desmond Dunham: Succeeding Against the Odds (Episode #129) In this inspiring episode nationally renowned cross-country coach Desmond Dunham, known to his athletes as Coach Dez, joins the podcast to talk about how he turned pain in his childhood into a passion for mentorship. He talks about the lessons in his new book, Running Against the Odds.

What you’ll hear: How mentoring others evokes positive emotions can enhance your performance, athletic and otherwise. The power anti-influencers can have on our lives.

Best Selling book Take Your Mark, LEAD! Is now available in HARD copy!

Need a health, life or leadership coach? See if working with Kelly or Maria is right for you. Sign up for your free 30-minute consultation HERE.

About Champion’s Mojo: Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are the hosts of the award winning podcast, Champion’s Mojo, where they talk with champion guests, including over 50 Olympic Swimmers and Olympic Coaches. The Champion’s Mojo podcast discovers techniques, mindsets and new wisdom for growth and success. Not only are Kelly and Maria both world-record holding athletes, they are certified Health and Life Coaches, sisters-in-law and best friends. They are passionate about helping others achieve their goals and overcome life’s adversities. Champion’s Mojo is part of the CG Sports Company and is produced by Kabra Media.

Subscribe to the Champions’ Mojo Podcast today and don’t miss an episode. Hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker, you can learn more about the Hosts here.