Daniel Diehl Discusses Triple-Gold Medal Performance at 2022 Jr Pan Pacs

Daniel Diehl joined the SwimSwam podcast after a four day break from swimming, following his performances at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships. He discusses his swims in Hawaii, including his National Age Group Record in the 100 Backstroke, of 53.27. Daniel doesn’t have a ton of experience racing outside which can be a tough adjustment, especially for backstrokers. He also learned a lot about relay starts and did them well enough to have the fastest split on the Gold Medal winning 4×100 free relay for Team USA (48.66). Looking back on his last year, he’s come a long way.

Training at the YMCA of Cumberland, MD he has the advantage of working with a small group but only trains five or six times a week with no doubles. Daniel breaks down some big sets that he remembered from the past year and talked about his motivation.

Going into his junior year of high school, Daniel is SwimSwam’s #1 ranked male in the Class of 2024. He talks about the five trips he has planned and what he’s looking for from a college program. He also discusses his goals and motivation for the upcoming year. All that plus a little insight into what he does so well with his strokes. You don’t want to miss this conversation with one of the best young swimmers in the world.