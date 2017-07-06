Dana Vollmer Welcomes Baby #2, Ryker Alexander Grant

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Dana Vollmer announced Wednesday via Instagram and Twitter that she had delivered her second baby boy, Ryker Alexander Grant, on the morning of July 4th.

Ryker Alexander was welcomed to the world by Vollmer and husband Andy Grant on the 4th at 3:15 AM, weighing in at 6lbs, 15oz.

After announcing she was planning on having another baby in Rio, we learned that Vollmer was pregnant with her second child in January. She then revealed the sex of the baby by wearing a green suit at the Mesa Pro Swim in April. Already 26 weeks pregnant, Vollmer competed in the 50 free and posted a very respectable time of 27.59.

Ryker is Vollmer’s second child, as she gave birth to her first boy, Arlen, after taking a break from the sport after the 2013 World Championships. She made a triumphant return in 2016, qualifying for the Games in the 100 fly and ultimately winning a bronze medal. She added another gold on the American medley relay, and also won silver on the 400 free relay.

When she first announced her plans to have a second child in Rio, Vollmer was unsure about retirement. We could very well see her back in action next year, and a potential push for 2020 and her fourth Olympics isn’t out of the question. Still just 29, she’d be 33 by the time Tokyo rolls around.