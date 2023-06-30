Daily Swim Coach Workout #911

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Wednesday/Thursday pm [12/2/20]
PPP [3/9 Days to Race start]
prepare and Race like it is your last opportunity!
Get to-Not have to! Perspective!
tt info/Covid form each session/ Process!
300 [100fr/50bk-br]
3×100 [25pullouts/50 drill/25 build sw]
6×50 o=r/l dpc e=hvo
all @bottom shooters/3bobs
2x
4×50 kick Des g2-5 @1:05
2×150 pull [75 flow g2 breathe every 5/ 75 B g3-5 @2:20]
8×50 o=mod med e=B to PP @1:00
12×25 pads [4 knuckle/4 r-l/ 4 Build dpc]
8×50 o=mod med e=PP @1:10
broken 100 [or 200] [100=:10/:20, 200=:10/:15/:20]
8×50 meditative! Drop for :05 @1:00 highest level!
200
150
100
50
all Cruz flow washout @:45 base
starts, turns, finishes
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
PP: push pace
mod=moderate
med=meditative
g=gear
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.