Daily Swim Coach Workout #911

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday/Thursday pm [12/2/20]

PPP [3/9 Days to Race start]

prepare and Race like it is your last opportunity!

Get to-Not have to! Perspective!

tt info/Covid form each session/ Process!

300 [100fr/50bk-br]

3×100 [25pullouts/50 drill/25 build sw]

6×50 o=r/l dpc e=hvo

all @bottom shooters/3bobs

2x

4×50 kick Des g2-5 @1:05

2×150 pull [75 flow g2 breathe every 5/ 75 B g3-5 @2:20]

8×50 o=mod med e=B to PP @1:00

12×25 pads [4 knuckle/4 r-l/ 4 Build dpc]

8×50 o=mod med e=PP @1:10

broken 100 [or 200] [100=:10/:20, 200=:10/:15/:20]

8×50 meditative! Drop for :05 @1:00 highest level!

200

150

100

50

all Cruz flow washout @:45 base

starts, turns, finishes