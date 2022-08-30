Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #763

August 30th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  31 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up
300 swim; 75 free/25 IM Order
12 x 25 @ :45 Kick No Board [1-6 flutter, 7-12 dolphin]

Pre-Set
    2x
        3×50 drill/apply
        8×25 flutter kick w/ board
        3×50 drill/build

Main Set 1
    4×25 @ 0:20/0:25
    1×250 @ 3:45 strong effort
    100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 2
    4×25 @ 0:20/0:25
    2×225 @ 3:30 descend
    100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 3
    4×25 @ 0:20/0:25
    3×200 @ 3:00 descend
    100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 4
    4×50 @ 0:45/0:50
    4×175 @ 2:30 descend
    100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 5
    4×50 @ 0:45/0:50
    5×150 @ 2:00 descend

Cool Down
    4×100 @ 2:00 JMI

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Descend = each repetition of an interval should be faster than the previous.


Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School

0
