Daily Swim Coach Workout #763

Warm up

300 swim; 75 free/25 IM Order

12 x 25 @ :45 Kick No Board [1-6 flutter, 7-12 dolphin]

Pre-Set

2x

3×50 drill/apply

8×25 flutter kick w/ board

3×50 drill/build

Main Set 1

4×25 @ 0:20/0:25

1×250 @ 3:45 strong effort

100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 2

4×25 @ 0:20/0:25

2×225 @ 3:30 descend

100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 3

4×25 @ 0:20/0:25

3×200 @ 3:00 descend

100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 4

4×50 @ 0:45/0:50

4×175 @ 2:30 descend

100 @ 3:00 EZ; Focused Technique

Main Set 5

4×50 @ 0:45/0:50

5×150 @ 2:00 descend

Cool Down

4×100 @ 2:00 JMI

Coach Notes

Descend = each repetition of an interval should be faster than the previous.



Eric Hills

Head Coach, Shakopee High School Head Coach, Shakopee High School

