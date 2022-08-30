Olympic Champion BJ Bedford Miller Joins Parity As Vice President of Sales

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

In this SwimSwam Podcast, we have 2000 Olympic Games gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller. BJ’s an old friend and a swimming insider. She competed on the elite side and worked in sales and marketing on the dry side of the sport. She left swimming for greener pastures back in 2009 working in software sales. While she’s always remained engaged with her Olympic peers, she’s recently returned to the sport in a leadership role. BJ is a current member of USA Swimming’s House of Delegates. In addition to that, she’ll also be engaged on the commercial side as the VP of Sales for Parity, a new company working toward closing the gender pay gap in sports. (See full details below in the press release.)

https://youtu.be/UWICKRGmyvc

See the Parity BJ Bedford Miller press release here:

Olympic gold medalist BJ Bedford Miller joins Parity as its new vice president of sales, Parity announced today. Miller’s hire signals continued growth and new opportunities for the company working to generate billions in revenue for elite women athletes.

Miller brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in both corporate and sport settings. As a competitive swimmer, she won Olympic gold in 2000 as a part of Team USA’s 4x100m medley relay, setting a world record in the process.

Since retiring from competition, Miller has amassed revenue-driving success at companies including Nike, LIDS, OtterBox, Atlassian, and more. She most recently worked at Pendo as Regional Vice President of Sales, Central Region.

“I’m completely thrilled to be joining Parity,” she said. “Creating opportunities that get women more money to do what they love is a passion that reverberates in my bones. I can’t wait to move the needle for Parity athletes.”

Since its founding in 2020, Parity has brought on more than 750 women athletes, both professional and collegiate, across 60+ sports to develop brand partnerships and other profitable marketing opportunities. The startup has worked with companies including Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, The New Primal, and more.

“As Parity grows, it’s important we continue to bring in dedicated people with demonstrated track records of success. We are so excited to have BJ on our team,” said Parity Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Minji Ro.

“As a retired Olympic gold medalist, she has a personal connection to our mission. As a sales exec, her strong record will catapult our brand partnership efforts.”

Miller’s focus will involve expanding Parity’s existing partner list and finding new ways to support elite women athletes.

