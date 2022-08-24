Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #756

by Dan Dingman 0

August 23rd, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

Warm-up
    2x
        300 @ 4:45 [2x – 75 Free, 75 Bk]
        200 IM @ 3:30 K/Sw
        100 Fr @ 1:30 50 Max DPS – 50 Build
    2x
        2 x 50 Fr @ :45 Build Each
        4 x 25 Choice @ :30 B.O.

Main
    1 x 75 Fr @ 2:00 – P200
    1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30
    4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 – P200
    1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
    6 x 25 Fr @ :45 – [2 Breaths MAX per 25 – ALL OUT]
    1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
    100 RACE w/ FINS
    
    3 x 200 EZ @ 3:30 [75 Fr, 25 Bk]
    
    1 x 75 ST @ 2:00 – P200
    1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30
    4 x 50 ST @ 1:00 – P200
    1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
    6 x 25 ST @ :45 – [ALL OUT]
    1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
    100 RACE w/ FINS
    
Post Main
2x
    8 x 25 @ :40 [2x -12, 10, 8, 6 Kicks – All Underwaters are RACE – Then EZ Swim]
    :30 to Get Paddles
    4 x 75 Fr @ 1:20 Swim w/ Paddles – Stay Long – Alt Breathing (3 or 5)
    
    
WD
3 x 100 EZ @ 1:45

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

P200 = 200 Pace


Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!