Daily Swim Coach Workout #756

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm-up

2x

300 @ 4:45 [2x – 75 Free, 75 Bk]

200 IM @ 3:30 K/Sw

100 Fr @ 1:30 50 Max DPS – 50 Build

2x

2 x 50 Fr @ :45 Build Each

4 x 25 Choice @ :30 B.O.

Main

1 x 75 Fr @ 2:00 – P200

1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30

4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 – P200

1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00

6 x 25 Fr @ :45 – [2 Breaths MAX per 25 – ALL OUT]

1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00

100 RACE w/ FINS



3 x 200 EZ @ 3:30 [75 Fr, 25 Bk]



1 x 75 ST @ 2:00 – P200

1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30

4 x 50 ST @ 1:00 – P200

1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00

6 x 25 ST @ :45 – [ALL OUT]

1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00

100 RACE w/ FINS



Post Main

2x

8 x 25 @ :40 [2x -12, 10, 8, 6 Kicks – All Underwaters are RACE – Then EZ Swim]

:30 to Get Paddles

4 x 75 Fr @ 1:20 Swim w/ Paddles – Stay Long – Alt Breathing (3 or 5)





WD

3 x 100 EZ @ 1:45