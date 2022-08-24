Daily Swim Coach Workout #756

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-up
2x
300 @ 4:45 [2x – 75 Free, 75 Bk]
200 IM @ 3:30 K/Sw
100 Fr @ 1:30 50 Max DPS – 50 Build
2x
2 x 50 Fr @ :45 Build Each
4 x 25 Choice @ :30 B.O.
Main
1 x 75 Fr @ 2:00 – P200
1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30
4 x 50 Fr @ 1:00 – P200
1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
6 x 25 Fr @ :45 – [2 Breaths MAX per 25 – ALL OUT]
1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
100 RACE w/ FINS
3 x 200 EZ @ 3:30 [75 Fr, 25 Bk]
1 x 75 ST @ 2:00 – P200
1 x 125 EZ @ 2:30
4 x 50 ST @ 1:00 – P200
1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
6 x 25 ST @ :45 – [ALL OUT]
1 x 100 EZ @ 2:00
100 RACE w/ FINS
Post Main
2x
8 x 25 @ :40 [2x -12, 10, 8, 6 Kicks – All Underwaters are RACE – Then EZ Swim]
:30 to Get Paddles
4 x 75 Fr @ 1:20 Swim w/ Paddles – Stay Long – Alt Breathing (3 or 5)
WD
3 x 100 EZ @ 1:45
Coach Notes
P200 = 200 Pace
Adam Ritchie
Coach, Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
