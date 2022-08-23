BSN SPORTS MAKES A SPLASH WITH LAUNCH OF SWIMSUIT FITTING PASS

BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced the launch of the BSN SPORTS Suit Fitting Pass. A first of its kind tool, the Suit Fitting Pass offers athletes and swim coaches a single source for capturing and comparing the exact measurements needed for the sport’s specialized competition technical “tech” suits.

The Suit Fitting Pass brings forth an industry-leading curation of globally recognized tech suit brands’ assortments, styles and exact measurements in order to ensure an athlete is maximizing their investment in premium competition gear. BSN SPORTS Swim Category Manager Jessica Hardy Meichtry – an Olympic Gold Medalist holding multiple swimming World Records – led the development and design of the tool having personally identified the lack of information and guidance available to athletes seeking an exceptional competition tech swimsuit experience.

Meichtry said, “I am incredibly proud of the effort the team at BSN SPORTS has put forth to build the Suit Fitting Pass as an amazing new resource for the sport of swimming. My personal goal is to make the suit fitting process less intimidating, more accessible and more accurate for athletes, parents and coaches. The tech suit fitting and purchase experience has become an essential, yet often overwhelming, aspect of the athlete experience, and through this technology I believe BSN SPORTS is improving the sport of swimming, which is a personal passion for the sport I love so much.”

The development of the Suit Fitting Pass was inspired by BSN SPORTS’ sister company, Varsity Spirit, who released their Varsity Fitting Pass App as a digital solution to enable streamlined uniform fittings. Meichtry and BSN SPORTS leveraged the company’s technical insights to produce the Suit Fitting Pass platform, which is available to athletes and coaches exclusively through their local BSN SPORTS Sales Professional. Within the tool, coaches and athletes will have access to step-by-step fitting instructions and measurement tutorials to ensure the exact measurements needed for suit selection across each brand.

Tech suits have become a coveted and essential aspect of the sport, with research showing that swim performance improved by 3.2% when swimmers wore a tech suit as opposed to a regular training suit, as reported in a study by the Journal Of The American College Of Sports Medicine. The garment mimics shark skin through a delicate fabric meant for just a few competitive swims each season. However, such tech suits are reliant on exact tailoring to a swimmer’s body to fully capture the benefit of the suit’s compression and science-driven design.

“I am in awe of the Suit Fitting Pass technology. The user experience is so well designed and puts more control in the hands of athletes reliant on the precise design of their tech suit. Every swim program needs to be exposed to it,” said former USA Junior National Swim Team Director, Jack Roach. With over 35 years of coaching at the youth, collegiate and Olympic levels, Coach Roach currently serves as the Director of Athlete and Coach Development for TIDE Swimming of Norfolk, VA.

If you would like more information regarding access to the Suit Fitting Pass, click here to contact your local Sales Professional or schedule a meeting with BSN SPORTS Swim Category manager Jessica Hardy Meichtry.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.