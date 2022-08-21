Daily Swim Coach Workout #753

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Technique Work
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm-up
600
[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 9 stroke]
[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on (on stomach underwater)]
[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 7stroke]
[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on]
[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 5 stroke]
[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on]
activation
24×25 IM order by 25 @30 [fast/easy]
Main set (no free)
3x (IM order by round)
4×50 drill @1:10
100 swim focus on drill objective
3x (IM order by round)
4×50 all out kick @1:10
100 swim focus on maintaining strong [email protected]:00
4x (1 round each stroke; no free, last round IM)
200 mindful swim @5:00 [time include the easy recovery]
100 easy choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IM Technique into IM Aerobic development
Pietro deriu
Head coach, Buenaventura swim club
