Daily Swim Coach Workout #753

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

warm-up

600

[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 9 stroke]

[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on (on stomach underwater)]

[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 7stroke]

[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on]

[100 free dist/stroke bearting every 5 stroke]

[100 fly kick ssbf with fins on]

activation

24×25 IM order by 25 @30 [fast/easy]

Main set (no free)

3x (IM order by round)

4×50 drill @1:10

100 swim focus on drill objective

3x (IM order by round)

4×50 all out kick @1:10

100 swim focus on maintaining strong [email protected]:00

4x (1 round each stroke; no free, last round IM)

200 mindful swim @5:00 [time include the easy recovery]

100 easy choice