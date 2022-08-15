Daily Swim Coach Workout #748

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Advanced), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Distance workout for masters, great for open water and triathlon preparation. Includes focus on stroke technique elements and encourages the kick.

warm up [1000]

300 loosen

100 kick choice

200 Free paddles and fins easy

3 x 50 choice descend @:10R

150 Free smooth – press chest, find balance

Distance Main Set [2100]

6 x 100 free aerobic @:20R with first 25 as

1) over kick, 2) fast arms, 3) DPS



3 x 200 free @:20R pick one to use fins

1) start each length with six strokes backstroke, then roll into free – bonus points for UW dolphin kicks, 2) 100 build 100 smooth, 3) no touch turns – turn at the T

1x 600 negative split – note 2nd half time [use open turn or check watch off wall]

1x 300 negative split – [beat time from 2nd 300 of the 600]

[use same gear for 600 & 300 – pull option]



warm down until time ends

200 easy minimum





Prime Aquatics, Alcoa, TN www.primeaq.com

Coach Lana Burl, Masters Coach

[email protected]

lbendurance.com

USMS, USA Swimming, USA Triathlon

