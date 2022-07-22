Daily Swim Coach Workout #724

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

SR AM

4 x 200 CH Swim EN1

Rest 4:00

#SeniorA

3 x

5 x 50 EN1 STK @ 1:00 (25 Drill, 25 Swim)

Rest :30

3 x 100 STK EN2 Build @ 1:30

Rest :30

#SeniorB

3 x

4 x 50 EN1 STK @ 1:00 (25 Drill, 25 Swim)

Rest :30

3 x 100 STK EN2 Build @ 1:45

Rest :30

#SeniorC

3 x

3 x 50 EN1 STK @ 1:10 (25 Drill, 25 Swim)

Rest :30

3 x 100 STK EN2 Build @ 1:55

Rest :30

Transition 3:00

[Speed Prep Set ]

#SeniorA #SeniorB #SeniorC

2 x

4 x 25 en2 Kick tempo CH @ :30

4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [Kamikazee]

4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [15m blast]

Transition 3:00

[GRS +/- SET]

1x

8 x 50 Stroke EN2 @ 1:20 [200 GRS + :02]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

8 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:20 [200 GRS + :01]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

8 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:20 [200 GRS]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

8 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:20 [200 GRS – :01]

1 x 50 EZ CH @ 1:30

8 x 50 Stroke VO2 @ 1:20 [200 GRS – :02]

1 x 200 EZ CH @ 5:00



Turns 15:00

200 EZ CH

