GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 7/22/2022

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Brynn Lavigueur, 14, Westbrook Seals (SEAL-ME): Lavigueur put up a staggering seven best times at Maine’s Summer LCM Championships in Waterville, including a pair of 30.2 efforts in the 50 backstroke. The Westbrook Seal clocked 30.22 and 30.26 at the meet, with the faster time ranking her tied for 34th all-time among 14-year-old girls.

Amir Ali, 12, Aquazot Swim Club (AZOT-CA): Racing at the Socal Summer JOMAX meet in Tustin, Calif., Ali dropped a time of 4:22.30 in what was his first-ever 400 IM (SCY), ranking him 62nd all-time in the boys’ 11-12 age group. Ali also swam a best time of 2:09.37 in the 200 fly, and jumped immediately into the Mission Viejo Summer JO meet on Thursday.

Lexi Cook, 14, Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA-OZ): Competing at the MV Region VIII Speedo Summer Meet in Columbia, Cook picked up five best times, highlighted by a trio of impressive swims in the backstroke events. Cook took off over a second in the 200 back to finish in 2:17.03, cracking the all-time top-100 in the girls’ 13-14 age group (99th). The 14-year-old also went 30.97 in the 50 back and 1:04.98 in the 100 back.

Luke Zardavets, 13, Planet Swim Aquatics (PSA-FL): Zardavets produced a huge drop in the 100 breaststroke at the North portion of Florida’s Summer Age Group Championships last weekend, taking off nearly two seconds in 1:09.09. That time makes the Planet Swim Aquatics swimmer the 57th-fastest 13-year-old boy ever in the U.S. He also scored new bests in five other events at the meet.

Isabel Wu, 12, Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC-PC): Wu dropped four seconds in the 400 IM at the Santa Clara Super League Summer LC Finals last weekend, clocking 5:08.34 to move into a tie for 37th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. Wu has also reset her best time in the 200 IM in three consecutive weeks, clocking 2:28.10, 2:27.72 and ultimately 2:26.97.

Sam Marsteiner, 14, New Wave Swim Team (WAVE-NC): Marsteiner took off half a second in the 200 fly at the North Carolina Age Group Championships in Greensboro, touching in 2:05.79 to down his month-old best of 2:06.30 and move into t-23rd all-time among 13-14 boys. Marsteiner added six other high-level best times at the meet, including moving into 38th in age group history in the 100 fly (56.94) and 97th in the 100 back (59.82).

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.