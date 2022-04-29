Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #640

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Taper
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Thursday [4/28/22]
PPP [2 Lgs/6-7 CIF prelims/9 CIF Finals]
Believe in Yourself and your Teammates!
Trust your Training and PPP!
Other 21 Hours: What is your Process?!

6×100 Choice, Smooth, wwyu on Desc Int
[1:45-1:20]

12×50 Kick, Choice, o=g1 or 2 e=G5 (cif prelim taper as 2g1/1 b g4 to 5) (Allie: 9, 2g1-1 build to fast) all @1:00

Pull 4x
        150 fr breath 5 @2:10, flow
        50 ch build g4-5 @1:00
        [lg: 2x/ prelim: 3x]

sox feet
5×50 HVO ch @1:15
sox off
10×50 o=mod e=alt b to PP/PP ch @1:00
[lg: 6, prelim 8]

sox hands
5×50 HVO ch @1:15
sox off
10×50 same (same modifications)@1:00

6×125
[100 form free, 3 dolph min ea wall @1:30, PUT ON finz and RACE last 25 ch @:45]
[lg do 2 rounds, then dive bursts and washout]
[Cif prelims: 4x, then 1xbroken swim with lots of rest, set up for SUCCESS]

4×50 mod med rebuild

1xbroken swim of a CIF event

100 rebuild
relay exchanges

wd 4×75

View on commitswimming.com

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

