Daily Swim Coach Workout #640

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday [4/28/22]

PPP [2 Lgs/6-7 CIF prelims/9 CIF Finals]

Believe in Yourself and your Teammates!

Trust your Training and PPP!

Other 21 Hours: What is your Process?!

6×100 Choice, Smooth, wwyu on Desc Int

[1:45-1:20]

12×50 Kick, Choice, o=g1 or 2 e=G5 (cif prelim taper as 2g1/1 b g4 to 5) (Allie: 9, 2g1-1 build to fast) all @1:00

Pull 4x

150 fr breath 5 @2:10, flow

50 ch build g4-5 @1:00

[lg: 2x/ prelim: 3x]

sox feet

5×50 HVO ch @1:15

sox off

10×50 o=mod e=alt b to PP/PP ch @1:00

[lg: 6, prelim 8]

sox hands

5×50 HVO ch @1:15

sox off

10×50 same (same modifications)@1:00

6×125

[100 form free, 3 dolph min ea wall @1:30, PUT ON finz and RACE last 25 ch @:45]

[lg do 2 rounds, then dive bursts and washout]

[Cif prelims: 4x, then 1xbroken swim with lots of rest, set up for SUCCESS]

4×50 mod med rebuild

1xbroken swim of a CIF event

100 rebuild

relay exchanges

wd 4×75