Daily Swim Coach Workout #585

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-Up:

1 x 400 @ 7:10 – Loosen

Fins On

6 x 25 @ :35 UW Kicks on Front AFAAFAP (As Far

And As Fast As Possible]

6 x 25 @ :35 UW Kicks on Back AFAAFAP (As Far And

As Fast As Possible]

Rest :30 – Fins OFF

Break Into Intervals:

4 x 75 @ 1:15 – 4/5/6 Kicks off the wall by 25 /

Descend 1-4

4 x 25 @ :35 – Swim [Fast 15 EZ 10]



Swim:

A

2 X

6 x 50 @ :35

Rest :30

2 X

5 x 75 @ 1:00

Rest :30

2 X

4 x 100 @ 1:10

Rest :50

1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ



B

2 X

6 x 50 @ :40

Rest :30

2 X

5 x 75 @ 1:10

Rest :30

2 X

3 x 100 @ 1:20

Rest :30

1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ

C

2 X

3 x 50 @ :40

Rest :30

2 X

5 x 75 @ 1:15

Rest :30

2 X

4 x 100 @ 1:25

Rest :50

1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ



Kicking:

A

2 X

3 X – FR W/ Board / Choice / FR W/ Board

4 x 25 @ :25 – Kick

Rest :20

1 x 50 @ 2:00 – Swim

2 X – Choice W/ Snorkel / Choice

3 x 50 @ :50 – Kick

Rest :30

1 x 50 @ 2:00 -EZ Swim

B

2 X

3 X – FR W/ Board / Choice / FR W/ Board

4 x 25 @ :30 – Kick

Rest :20

1 x 50 @ 2:00 – Swim

2 X – Choice W/ Snorkel / Choice

2 x 50 @ 1:00 – Kick

Rest :30

1 x 50 @ 2:00 -EZ Swim



Technique –

Tempo Trainers and Turns – Speed Into Wall – Great S/R out of wall.



