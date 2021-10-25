Daily Swim Coach Workout #585

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm-Up:
1 x 400 @ 7:10 – Loosen
Fins On
6 x 25 @ :35 UW Kicks on Front AFAAFAP (As Far
And As Fast As Possible]
6 x 25 @ :35 UW Kicks on Back AFAAFAP (As Far And
As Fast As Possible]
Rest :30 – Fins OFF
Break Into Intervals:
4 x 75 @ 1:15 – 4/5/6 Kicks off the wall by 25 /
Descend 1-4
4 x 25 @ :35 – Swim [Fast 15 EZ 10]
Swim:
A
2 X
6 x 50 @ :35
Rest :30
2 X
5 x 75 @ 1:00
Rest :30
2 X
4 x 100 @ 1:10
Rest :50
1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ
B
2 X
6 x 50 @ :40
Rest :30
2 X
5 x 75 @ 1:10
Rest :30
2 X
3 x 100 @ 1:20
Rest :30
1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ
C
2 X
3 x 50 @ :40
Rest :30
2 X
5 x 75 @ 1:15
Rest :30
2 X
4 x 100 @ 1:25
Rest :50
1 x 50 @ 2:00 – EZ
Kicking:
A
2 X
3 X – FR W/ Board / Choice / FR W/ Board
4 x 25 @ :25 – Kick
Rest :20
1 x 50 @ 2:00 – Swim
2 X – Choice W/ Snorkel / Choice
3 x 50 @ :50 – Kick
Rest :30
1 x 50 @ 2:00 -EZ Swim
B
2 X
3 X – FR W/ Board / Choice / FR W/ Board
4 x 25 @ :30 – Kick
Rest :20
1 x 50 @ 2:00 – Swim
2 X – Choice W/ Snorkel / Choice
2 x 50 @ 1:00 – Kick
Rest :30
1 x 50 @ 2:00 -EZ Swim
Technique –
Tempo Trainers and Turns – Speed Into Wall – Great S/R out of wall.
Chris Brookover
Advanced Program Director – Head Coach, Mt. Laurel YMCA
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.