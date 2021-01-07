Daily Swim Coach Workout #330

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday/Tuesday AM [11/30/20, 12/1/20]

PPP [5/11 Days out!]

Process/ Belief/ Hope/ Mindset

4×125 o=fr/bk e=fr/br DPC FLOW @2 bottom shooters + 3 bobs

10×25 Pads, o=fr e=ch 2r/2l/2push/2knuckle/2 build sw @:10 rest

5×50 pads drop [email protected]:20 rest

8×50 kick o=best bp firm e=build to Max Speed @1:00

pull 2x

8×25 Build buoy @ankle o=fr e=prime or ch

@:35

3×100 [75 flow fr 3-4-5 brth/25 g5 ch]@1:40

6×100 o=mod med fr e=build to or @PP @2:00

8×25 meditative form rebuild

15×50 [2 d/s form/ [email protected]] @:55

8×25 med form rebuild

4×25 race blocks [25/20/2xburst b/o]

4×75 rebuild recovery