Daily Swim Coach Workout #330

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday/Tuesday AM [11/30/20, 12/1/20]
PPP [5/11 Days out!]
Process/ Belief/ Hope/ Mindset
4×125 o=fr/bk e=fr/br DPC FLOW @2 bottom shooters + 3 bobs
10×25 Pads, o=fr e=ch 2r/2l/2push/2knuckle/2 build sw @:10 rest
5×50 pads drop [email protected]:20 rest
8×50 kick o=best bp firm e=build to Max Speed @1:00
pull 2x
8×25 Build buoy @ankle o=fr e=prime or ch
@:35
3×100 [75 flow fr 3-4-5 brth/25 g5 ch]@1:40
6×100 o=mod med fr e=build to or @PP @2:00
8×25 meditative form rebuild
15×50 [2 d/s form/ [email protected]] @:55
8×25 med form rebuild
4×25 race blocks [25/20/2xburst b/o]
4×75 rebuild recovery
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
