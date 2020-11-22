Daily Swim Coach Workout #284

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warmup

3×200 Fr, Ba, IM

3×100 Kick/Swim/Drill/Swim (switch per 25)

6×50 o: Fart lek, e: Build @1:10



Main 1

3×200 P Descend SC @3:20/3:40

100 easy

5×100 K 1-4 easy, 5 mod @2:10/2:30

100 easy

8×50 S DPS @0:50/1:00

100 easy

3x

4×25 S 1-3 easy, 4 Descend @0:25/0:30

100 easy



Main 2

12×25 Breast technique, drill

4×50 Breast Descend @1:20



Cooldown

100 K

100 SNC

4×25 Ascend to slow-motion





Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Fart lek: acceleration/deceleration by choice

DPS: distance per stroke

SNC: shake and caress, swimmers shake their arms or drag their finger tips through the water. Goal is to feel comfortable and easy in the water.



Sander Ganzevles

Head Coach, Cairns Stingrays Swimming Club Head Coach, Cairns Stingrays Swimming Club

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.