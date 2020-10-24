Daily Swim Coach Workout #255

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 16 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Stretch

FT



[2x]

[15 band pull apart complex]

[10 B. Split Squat]

[10 KB swings]

[10 push ups]

[5x]

[10 b. squats]

[10 rows]

[5x]

[ 10 RDL]

[10 Shoulder Press]



[3×12 super set]

Band Lat Pull downs

Hammer curls

Oblique v-ups (each side)

[2x]

[10x partner reaction game]

[5x partner trust fall]



10×50 k/s @1:00

10×100 [25 kick/75 swim] @1:45

3x

6×25 drill @35

2×25 UW @45

3×200 swim @group interval



12×50 Easy @1:00

