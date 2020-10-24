Daily Swim Coach Workout #255

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 16 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Stretch
FT
[2x]
[15 band pull apart complex]
[10 B. Split Squat]
[10 KB swings]
[10 push ups]
[5x]
[10 b. squats]
[10 rows]
[5x]
[ 10 RDL]
[10 Shoulder Press]
[3×12 super set]
Band Lat Pull downs
Hammer curls
Oblique v-ups (each side)
[2x]
[10x partner reaction game]
[5x partner trust fall]
10×50 k/s @1:00
10×100 [25 kick/75 swim] @1:45
3x
6×25 drill @35
2×25 UW @45
3×200 swim @group interval
12×50 Easy @1:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UW=Underwater
RDL: Romanian Deadlift
Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College
