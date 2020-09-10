Daily Swim Coach Workout #211

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
W/U
200 Smooth every 4th non-free
8 x 75 All Kick, Drill Swim, ODDS dolphin kick, fly drill, fly swim, EVENS flutter kick, free drill, free build
200 Pull negative split
Main Set
10 x 100 @ Odds 05 under base, Evens 05 over base
3 x 100 Kick descend
3 x 100 Pull @ 05 under base
4 x 100 @ Odds 10 under base, Evens 10 over base
100 EZ
8 x 50 @ 1:15 Odds Fast Choice, Evens EZ
100 EZ
Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming
