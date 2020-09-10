Daily Swim Coach Workout #211

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

W/U

200 Smooth every 4th non-free

8 x 75 All Kick, Drill Swim, ODDS dolphin kick, fly drill, fly swim, EVENS flutter kick, free drill, free build

200 Pull negative split

Main Set

10 x 100 @ Odds 05 under base, Evens 05 over base

3 x 100 Kick descend

3 x 100 Pull @ 05 under base

4 x 100 @ Odds 10 under base, Evens 10 over base

100 EZ

8 x 50 @ 1:15 Odds Fast Choice, Evens EZ

100 EZ

