Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #211

by Dan Dingman 0

September 10th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

W/U
    200 Smooth every 4th non-free
    8 x 75 All Kick, Drill Swim, ODDS dolphin kick, fly drill, fly swim, EVENS flutter kick, free drill, free build
    200 Pull negative split

Main Set
    10 x 100 @ Odds 05 under base, Evens 05 over base
    3 x 100 Kick descend
    3 x 100 Pull @ 05 under base
    4 x 100 @ Odds 10 under base, Evens 10 over base
    100 EZ
    8 x 50 @ 1:15 Odds Fast Choice, Evens EZ
    100 EZ
    

View on commitswimming.com

Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!