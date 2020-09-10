Spectrum Aquatics Named Exclusive Distributor of AquaClimb Products

Courtesy: PlayCore

Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore Company, and AquaClimb have entered an exclusive distribution partnership naming Spectrum the exclusive distributor of AquaClimb products effective immediately.

AquaClimb products include climbing walls, and other poolside amenities that add the “wow factor” and attract visitors of all ages and athletic abilities. From helping kids build self-esteem, to adult strength training, AquaClimb products expand poolside programming with low-maintenance attractions.

“We are excited out our partnership with AquaClimb, as our values align to bring poolside attractions that invite visitors of all abilities to participate in athletic endeavors,” said Kevin Cobaugh, Spectrum Aquatics Vice President & General Manager. “It is important to us that we provide superior products and customer service and AquaClimb is the perfect fit.”

About Spectrum Aquatics: Spectrum Aquatics, a PlayCore company, has been meeting and beating aquatics industry standards for more than 45 years. Spectrum has an established reputation for manufacturing and distributing a broad array of quality products used in the construction and operation of commercial swimming pools and spas. Learn more at www.spectrumproducts.com.

About AquaClimb: Founded in 2002, AquaClimb has been dedicated to the development of the aquatic climbing sport. AquaClimb is the largest Aquatic Wall manufacturer in the United States for both public and provide facilities, and the only manufacturer with the experience and technology to bring both flat panel and contour panels to facilities. Learn more at www.aquaclimb.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven Company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com.