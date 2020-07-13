Daily Swim Coach Workout #152

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
400
6 x 100 Threshold 1:40
4 x 50 K 1:00
6 x 50 Choice 1:00
6 x 25 Sprint :40
100 Easy
6 x 50 1:00 Fast in and Out of Turns
6 x 100 50 Drill (1-arm Free alternate each 25 / 50 Swim Free 1:40
12 x 25 Best Average Sprint :35
10 x 50 Kick 25 Over-Kick 25 Steady Kick 1:00
10 x 50 Pull w/ Paddles :55
6 x 50 Easy
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply