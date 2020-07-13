Daily Swim Coach Workout #152

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

400

6 x 100 Threshold 1:40

4 x 50 K 1:00

6 x 50 Choice 1:00

6 x 25 Sprint :40

100 Easy

6 x 50 1:00 Fast in and Out of Turns

6 x 100 50 Drill (1-arm Free alternate each 25 / 50 Swim Free 1:40

12 x 25 Best Average Sprint :35

10 x 50 Kick 25 Over-Kick 25 Steady Kick 1:00

10 x 50 Pull w/ Paddles :55

6 x 50 Easy