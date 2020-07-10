Daily Swim Coach Workout #149

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

200 Free/Back

3x

2×25 Balance Kick w/Sneaky Breath @ :30

50 3/8 Drill w/Sneaky Breath @ 1:00

50 DPS w/Sneaky Breath @ :50

50 Swim w/Sneaky Breath @ :40



Kick

2x

2×100 Kick @ 1:40

3x

2×25 Swim/Kick – Last 12.5 All Out Balance Kick No Breath @ :30

50 Swim – Last 12.5 All Out No Breath @ :50

2×100 Fast – Last 12.5 All Out No Breath @ 2:00



Skill (w/Snorkel)

6×25 Breaststroke Arrow Drill w/Futter Kick @ :35

6×25 Breaststroke Shoot Drill w/Futter Kick @ :35

6×25 Breast Swim w/Fast Hands @ :35

3×50 Breast Fast @ :50



Main Set

1x

2×150 Free/Breast [100/50] @ 2:15

2x

75 Free @ 1:00

75 Breast Fast @ 1:30

2x

2×100 Free/Breast [50/50] @ 1:30

2x

50 Free @ :40

50 Breast Fast @ 1:00

3x

2×50 Free/Breast [25/25] @ :45

2x

25 Free @ :20

25 Breast Fast @ :30



