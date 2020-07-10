Daily Swim Coach Workout #149

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 17 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up
200 Free/Back
3x
2×25 Balance Kick w/Sneaky Breath @ :30
50 3/8 Drill w/Sneaky Breath @ 1:00
50 DPS w/Sneaky Breath @ :50
50 Swim w/Sneaky Breath @ :40
Kick
2x
2×100 Kick @ 1:40
3x
2×25 Swim/Kick – Last 12.5 All Out Balance Kick No Breath @ :30
50 Swim – Last 12.5 All Out No Breath @ :50
2×100 Fast – Last 12.5 All Out No Breath @ 2:00
Skill (w/Snorkel)
6×25 Breaststroke Arrow Drill w/Futter Kick @ :35
6×25 Breaststroke Shoot Drill w/Futter Kick @ :35
6×25 Breast Swim w/Fast Hands @ :35
3×50 Breast Fast @ :50
Main Set
1x
2×150 Free/Breast [100/50] @ 2:15
2x
75 Free @ 1:00
75 Breast Fast @ 1:30
2x
2×100 Free/Breast [50/50] @ 1:30
2x
50 Free @ :40
50 Breast Fast @ 1:00
3x
2×50 Free/Breast [25/25] @ :45
2x
25 Free @ :20
25 Breast Fast @ :30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
3/8 – Free three strokes, 8 kicks
Matt Zachan
Head Age Group Coach, New Trier Aquatics
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply