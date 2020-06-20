Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #89 – Active Recovery

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

Recovery Day

After a hard week of working out, it’s time for another recovery day. But, a recovery day doesn’t mean a sedentary day, it just means looking for lower-stress ways to stay active, giving your joints and muscles a break.

Warmup

  • 10 x Deep squat breathing – like a normal deep squat, but at the bottom, pause, hold onto something in front of you, round your spine, and breathe deep into your belly and back 5x
  • 3 x 20 yards – Bear Crawls

Main Set

2x through

  • 8 x Spiderman Lunge with reach
  • 20 second alternating downward-facing dog and upward facing dog
  • 30 second pectoral stretch
  • 16 x bird dogs (8 reps each side)
  • 30 seconds hip flexor stretch (each side) – video
  • 10 x wall slides
  • 20 x dead bug abs
  • 30 seconds hip flexor stretch (each side) – video

Cool Down

  • 3 minutes foam-rolling lower body, focusing on calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes
  • Child’s pose with 8 breaths
  • 30 seconds cat-cow yoga pose
  • (continue alternating those two yoga moves until you feel relaxed)

If you’re still looking to get some energy out, go for a walk or a jog. Don’t push yourself too hard though – you should be jogging slowly enough to remain conversational.

