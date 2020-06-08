Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #77 – Aerobic Leg Workout

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

LEG DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). The goal of today’s workout is to keep you moving nonstop for the entire duration of the workout.

WARMUP

This one will focus in on the lower body, so make sure you warm up your legs properly

5-10 minutes of stretching, primarily focused on the legs

Jog in place for 60 seconds

Workout:

This workout includes jumping rope. If you do not have access to a jump rope, hop in place and mime the arm movements as if you have a rope.

Reminder: This workout is meant to elevate your heart rate and keep it elevated throughout the workout. Do not take any break in between exercises or rounds, simply go from one exercise right into the next.

Round 1

60 seconds jump rope

10 lunges each leg

60 seconds high knees (jog in place, lift knees so they are even with hips)

15 body weight squats

60 seconds jumping jacks

10 squat jumps

Round 2

45 seconds jump rope

8 lunges each leg

45 seconds high knees (jog in place, lift knees so they are even with hips)

10 body weight squats

45 seconds jumping jacks

8 squat jumps

Round 3

30 seconds jump rope

5 lunges each leg

30 seconds high knees (jog in place, lift knees so they are even with hips)

5 body weight squats

30 seconds jumping jacks

5 squat jumps

Optional: 2:30 jump rope at the end of workout

COOL DOWN

This Jeff Grace Yoga cooldown is designed for runners, but will work for swimmers after a dryland workout too.