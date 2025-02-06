CSCAA Honors Sid Cassidy With 2025 Benjamin Franklin Award

Courtesy: CSCAA

February 6, 2025 – The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) is proud to honor Stephen “Sid” Cassidy as the 2025 recipient of the Ben Franklin Award, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to collegiate and open-water swimming and his lifelong commitment to the sport.

Cassidy, currently the Aquatics Director and Head Coach at Saint Andrew’s School in Florida, has built a legacy that spans decades, blending his expertise in coaching, administration, and advocacy for the sport. Known for his significant influence in open-water swimming, Cassidy played an instrumental role in establishing the 10K Olympic Marathon Swim as part of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. His vision and leadership have shaped open-water swimming at the highest levels, leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.

Cassidy’s collegiate coaching career includes tenures as the head coach at James Madison University and the University of Miami, where he guided over 30 student-athletes to All-American honors. His dedication to nurturing talent and fostering success extended far beyond the pool deck, as he cultivated a culture of excellence, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

For nearly 20 years, Cassidy has been a cornerstone of the Saint Andrew’s aquatics program, earning five Florida High School Coach of the Year honors. Under his guidance, Saint Andrew’s swimmers have excelled nationally and internationally, with several advancing to Olympic levels of competition. Beyond coaching, Cassidy co-owns Saint Andrew’s Aquatics and the Florida Swim School alongside his wife, Kara, further extending his influence in the swimming community.

Cassidy’s impact on the sport was also recognized in September 2024, when he was inducted into the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) Hall of Fame. This honor solidified his reputation as a visionary leader and advocate for swimming, particularly in the open-water discipline.

The Franklin Award not only celebrates Cassidy’s professional achievements but also highlights his profound influence on countless athletes and coaches throughout his career. His passion for the sport, dedication to athlete development, and unwavering commitment to the swimming community embodies the values of the CSCAA and the spirit of the Franklin Award.

Sid Cassidy’s remarkable journey in the sport continues to inspire the next generation of athletes, coaches, and advocates. The CSCAA congratulates him on this well-deserved honor and thanks him for his lasting contributions to the sport of swimming.

CSCAA members can register for the 64th Annual Meetings and Awards Celebration at www.cscaa.org/meetings. All registrations include a ticket to the Awards Ceremony at the Marriott Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Previous Recipients

2024 – Kyle Sockwell, Swimming Twitter

2023 – John Urbanchek, Head Coach University of Michigan 2022 – Sage Hopkins, Head Coach and Advocate 2021 – Tim Welsh, Head Coach & Educator

2019 – John Benedick, Head Coach & Administrator

2018 – Kevin Polansky, Announcer & Supporter

2017 – Michael Sutton, Head Coach & Administrator

2016 – Brad Erickson, Head Coach & Administrator

2015 – Robert Clauson, Innovator

2014 – Bill Boomer, Coach

2013 – Whit Babcock, Athletic Director

2012 – Brent Rutemiller, Publisher

2011 – David Roach, Athletic Director

2010 – Ernie Maglischo, Retired

2009 – Susan Petersen Lubow, Athletic Director

2008 – Dr. Myles Brand, NCAA President