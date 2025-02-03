CSCAA Honors Rob Butcher With Richard E. Steadman Award

Courtesy: CSCAA
February 3, 2025 – The CSCAA is proud to announce Rob Butcher as the recipient of the prestigious Richard Steadman Award. This recognition honors his exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the swimming community and the fight against cancer with Swim Across America, the leading non-profit in the swimming industry dedicated to raising money for cancer research, prevention, and treatment through swimming-related events
As the President and CEO of Swim Across America since 2016, Butcher has guided the organization through tremendous growth and success. Under his leadership, Swim Across America has continued to expand its reach, with events across the country raising millions of dollars annually to support cancer research and treatment. His passion for SAA’s mission is deeply personal: both his grandmother and stepmother were cancer survivors, and his mother, whom he calls his hero, lost her battle with appendix cancer in 2007.
Before joining SAA, Butcher served as Executive Director for U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) for seven years. During his tenure, he transformed USMS into a professionally managed organization, developing the creation of the Masters Coach Certification and Adult Learn-to-Swim programs. Under his leadership, membership grew by more than 50%, and revenue tripled to $3.6 million.
A Georgia Southern University graduate and competitor in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials, Butcher has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the sport of swimming.
His leadership at SAA has been instrumental in expanding its impact, with the organization raising over $100 million for cancer research since its inception in 1987.
“Rob Butcher exemplifies the very spirit of the Steadman Award—leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving others,” said Samantha Barany, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “Through the water, he fights cancer every day, and we are all better off for his dedication to making a difference. Rob has profoundly impacted the swimming community and every community where Swim Across America has a presence. His passion for people and his ability to spread happiness wherever he goes are truly inspiring.”
Rob Butcher resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Allison and their twin boys. He remains an active advocate for cancer research and a unifying force within the swimming community. His receipt of the Richard Steadman Award highlights not only his professional achievements but also his heartfelt commitment to making a lasting impact in the fight against cancer. For more information about Swim Across America and its mission, visit [swimacrossamerica.org](https://swimacrossamerica.org).
CSCAA members can register for the 64th Annual Meetings and Awards Celebration at www.cscaa.org/meetings. All registrations include a ticket to the Awards Ceremony at the Marriott Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Previous Recipients
2024 – Doug Grooms, Missouri S&T
2023 – Dan Colella – Duke University 2022 – Sam Kendricks, Voice of College Swimming
2021 – Dan Ross, Purdue University
2020 – Mike Rawleigh, Gettysburg College
2019 – Barbara Jahn, UC-Davis
2018 – Cliff Devries, Rochester Institute of Technology
2017 – Casey Converse, Air Force Academy
2016 – Erin Hurley, Grinnell College
2015 – C. Rob Orr, Princeton University
2014 – Wally Morton, Cleveland State
2013 – Nancy Bigelow, Tufts University
2012 – George Kennedy, Johns Hopkins
2011 – Harvey Humphries, Georgia
2010 – Jean Freeman, Minnesota
2009 – Peter Accardy, Cal State Northridge
2008 – Jim Richardson, Michigan, Cathy Wright-Eger, Purdue
2007 – Jim Ellis, Philadelphia Dept. of Rec
2006 – Bob Pearson, Macalester College
2005 – Anne Goodman James, Arkansas
2004 – Paula Miller, Ithaca College
2003 – Tony Lisa, Rowan University
2002 – Bob Groseth, Northwestern
2001 – John Mattos, Colorado State
2000 – David Hauck, St. Olaf
1999 – Bill Miller, Clarion University
1998 – Don Gambril, Alabama
1997 – Susan Bassett, William Smith
1996 – Bill Campbell, Maryland
1995 – Archie Harris, Illinois State
1994 – Charlie Butt, Bowdoin College
1993 – Tim Welsh, Notre Dame
1992 – Donald R. Megerle, Tufts University