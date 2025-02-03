CSCAA Honors Rob Butcher With Richard E. Steadman Award

Courtesy: CSCAA

February 3, 2025 – The CSCAA is proud to announce Rob Butcher as the recipient of the prestigious Richard Steadman Award. This recognition honors his exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the swimming community and the fight against cancer with Swim Across America, the leading non-profit in the swimming industry dedicated to raising money for cancer research, prevention, and treatment through swimming-related events

As the President and CEO of Swim Across America since 2016, Butcher has guided the organization through tremendous growth and success. Under his leadership, Swim Across America has continued to expand its reach, with events across the country raising millions of dollars annually to support cancer research and treatment. His passion for SAA’s mission is deeply personal: both his grandmother and stepmother were cancer survivors, and his mother, whom he calls his hero, lost her battle with appendix cancer in 2007.

Before joining SAA, Butcher served as Executive Director for U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) for seven years. During his tenure, he transformed USMS into a professionally managed organization, developing the creation of the Masters Coach Certification and Adult Learn-to-Swim programs. Under his leadership, membership grew by more than 50%, and revenue tripled to $3.6 million.

A Georgia Southern University graduate and competitor in the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials, Butcher has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the sport of swimming.

His leadership at SAA has been instrumental in expanding its impact, with the organization raising over $100 million for cancer research since its inception in 1987.

“Rob Butcher exemplifies the very spirit of the Steadman Award—leadership, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving others,” said Samantha Barany, Executive Director of the CSCAA. “Through the water, he fights cancer every day, and we are all better off for his dedication to making a difference. Rob has profoundly impacted the swimming community and every community where Swim Across America has a presence. His passion for people and his ability to spread happiness wherever he goes are truly inspiring.”

Rob Butcher resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife Allison and their twin boys. He remains an active advocate for cancer research and a unifying force within the swimming community. His receipt of the Richard Steadman Award highlights not only his professional achievements but also his heartfelt commitment to making a lasting impact in the fight against cancer. For more information about Swim Across America and its mission, visit [swimacrossamerica.org](https://swimacrossamerica.org).

CSCAA members can register for the 64th Annual Meetings and Awards Celebration at www.cscaa.org/meetings. All registrations include a ticket to the Awards Ceremony at the Marriott Crabtree in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Previous Recipients

2024 – Doug Grooms, Missouri S&T

2023 – Dan Colella – Duke University 2022 – Sam Kendricks, Voice of College Swimming

2021 – Dan Ross, Purdue University

2020 – Mike Rawleigh, Gettysburg College

2019 – Barbara Jahn, UC-Davis

2018 – Cliff Devries, Rochester Institute of Technology

2017 – Casey Converse, Air Force Academy

2016 – Erin Hurley, Grinnell College

2015 – C. Rob Orr, Princeton University

2014 – Wally Morton, Cleveland State

2013 – Nancy Bigelow, Tufts University

2012 – George Kennedy, Johns Hopkins

2011 – Harvey Humphries, Georgia

2010 – Jean Freeman, Minnesota

2009 – Peter Accardy, Cal State Northridge

2008 – Jim Richardson, Michigan, Cathy Wright-Eger, Purdue

2007 – Jim Ellis, Philadelphia Dept. of Rec

2006 – Bob Pearson, Macalester College

2005 – Anne Goodman James, Arkansas

2004 – Paula Miller, Ithaca College

2003 – Tony Lisa, Rowan University

2002 – Bob Groseth, Northwestern

2001 – John Mattos, Colorado State

2000 – David Hauck, St. Olaf

1999 – Bill Miller, Clarion University

1998 – Don Gambril, Alabama

1997 – Susan Bassett, William Smith

1996 – Bill Campbell, Maryland

1995 – Archie Harris, Illinois State

1994 – Charlie Butt, Bowdoin College

1993 – Tim Welsh, Notre Dame

1992 – Donald R. Megerle, Tufts University