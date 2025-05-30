CSCAA and MPSF Set Dates For 2025 Open Water Championships

Both the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) and the Mountain Pacific Sports (MPSF) have announced dates for their Open Water Championships later this year.

The CSCAA Open Water National Championships will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. This marks a change in venue for these championships, which Florida International University most recently hosted, as they head about 3.5 hours west across the state.

The move to Sarasota brings other changes as the event is now hosted in partnership with Visit Sarasota.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase collegiate open water swimming in one of the nation’s best venues,” said CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany. “We’re thrilled to bring this championship to Sarasota and are grateful for our partners at Visit Sarasota for helping make it possible.”

About two months before this new-look CSCAA Open Water National Championships, the 2025 MPSF Open Water Championships provide another opportunity to watch college athletes excel in open water. The MPSF became the first NCAA collegiate conference to sponsor an open water championship in 2023. This year, the conference is hosting the third edition of the championships on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Marine Stadium in Long Beach, California.

The MPSF also shared in its announcement that the event will again be sponsored by Speedo, Gatorade, and Malmsten.

Though the MPSF sponsors the championships, the event is open to all NCAA Division I, II, and III programs. Last year, over 100 athletes representing 18 different collegiate teams competed, with the Grand Canyon women and Cal Baptist men winning the team titles. The University of Utah swept the team titles at the inaugural edition of the event.