Brazilian Junior National Champion Diver Gabriel Perdigao Vieira de Barros Commits To Kentucky

Brazil’s Gabriel Perdigao Vieira de Barros has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Kentucky beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

The Brazilian native represented Brazil at the international level last November at the World Junior Diving Championships. There he finished 8th in the 10 meter synchronized diving event with a score of 269.82. Hs also was 14th overall in the mixed 3m & 10m team event. His highest individual finish was in the 10 meter platform event as he finished 25th with a score of 389.40.

In addition to representing Brazil at the World Junior Diving Championships, he also has experience at the high diving international competition. At the start of November 2024, he finished 13th in the men’s 15 meter High Diving Junior Championships.

The Kentucky men finished 9th out of 11 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. The top three individual scorers were swimmers but Sam Duncan led the diving team with 44 points. Duncan finished 8th in both the 1 meter and 3 meter events. Duncan enters his junior season this fall and was the lone diver at 2025 NCAAs where he finished 42nd in the 1 meter event.

The Kentucky staff is already hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail after the team added three new coaches in the last week. Among the hires includes Brazilian Cauli Bedran who joined the team from Wisconsin. Bedran primarily coached the sprint group during his time with the Badgers.

Gabriel Perdigao Vieira de Barros will arrive in fall 2025 as a member of the class of 2029.

