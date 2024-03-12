Cranbrook Boys Repeat Michigan D3 High School State Title By 137 Points

2024 Michigan Boys D3 State Champs

March 8-9, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Results PDF

Holland Aquatic Center

Top 5 Team Scores

Cranbrook Kingswood 380 East Grand Rapids 243 Holland Christian High School 211 Adrian Maples 151 DeWitt High School 143

The Cranbrook boys defended their state title finishing 137 points ahead of 2nd place East Grand Rapids for the Division III (small schools) state title. The team was led by Colin Zexter who helped the team to two relay wins and won an individual title as well.

The team led from the start as the relay of Zexter, Joseph Wiater, Will Farner, and Andrew Delzer won the 200 medley relay in a 1:31.18. They won the event by almost four seconds as East Grand Rapids was 2nd in a 1:35.01. Andrew Delzer also picked up an individual win swimming a 56.07 in the 100 breast while Wiater was 2nd in a 57.24.

Zexter’s individual win came in the 100 back as he swam a 48.98, just off the Division III record of a 48.95 that Riley VanMeter set in 2019. Zexter also was 2nd in the 100 fly finishing in a 49.68. Liam Smith of Otsego won in a 48.02. Smith also won the 200 IM touching in a 1:48.64 to win by over four seconds.

Zexter also was a member of Cranbrook’s winning 400 free relay. The team of Zexter, AJ Farner, Delzer, and Will Farner touched in a 3:05.00 to win by over two seconds. Zexter led off in a 45.75, a time that would have been 2nd in the individual 100 free.

Winning the individual 100 free was Grand Rapids Christian’s Ben Sytsma who touched in a 44.00 just off Cam Peel‘s record of a 43.94 from 2019. Peel notably went on to swim for Michigan and is now in his 5th year at Arizona State. Sytsma also won the 50 free touching in a 19.98. He also helped the team’s 200 free relay in a win as he led off in a 19.96. The relay also consisted of Emmett Vance, Mace Boender, and Max O’Grady. They touched in a 1:24.56.

East Grand Rapids finished 2nd as a team and were led by Carter Kegle who swam two personal best times in his wins. Kegle won the 200 free in a 1:39.13 and the 500 free in a 4:28.46. He has now won the 500 free three years in a row. The West Virginia commit came in with best times of 1:41.29 and 4:32.28 both from last spring.