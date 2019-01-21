Cornell Men Upset Yale in 2-Point Victory, Yale Women Win

CORNELL V. YALE

January 19, 2019

Hosts: Cornell

Results

Scores WOMEN: Yale 232, Cornell 68 MEN: Cornell 148, Yale 146



WOMEN’S MEET

Bella Hindley led the way for the Yale women, who easily took down Cornell. The senior, who has put down one of the fastest 50 freestyles in the country this season, won the 50 free on Saturday (23.05) and 100 back (55.70) individually. She was also their 200 medley relay lead-off (26.42), and threw down a 49.89 anchor leg to lead Yale’s 400 free relay (3:24.94).

Bebe Thompson was another double winner for the Bulldogs, who blanked Cornell by winning every single event, swimming and diving. Thompson won the 200 fly first, going 2:03.56 to edge her teammate Carrie Heilbrun (2:04.02). In the 400 IM, her only other event of the day, she was 4:28.41, with Cornell’s Sophie Cherkez not far behind at 4:29.21.

Freshmen Raime Jones and Marlise Moesch flip-flopped in the 200 and 100 free. Jones took the 200 free, going 1:50.88 to Moesch’s 1:51.69, while Moesch claimed the 100 free, 51.81 to 51.95.

Cha O’Leary swept the breaststrokes, going 1:04.56 in the 100 and 2:19.62 in the 200, as Yale absolutely dominated this one.

MEN’S MEET

Yale finished 3rd in the Ivy League last year, over 300 points ahead of 6th place Cornell. Championship meet outcomes don’t directly translate to how a dual meet will shake out, but the Cornell men were certainly not the favorites going into this one. They ended up on top, though, in a thrilling finish with the last relay determining the win.

Things kicked off with a very close race in the 200 medley relay, with Cornell edging Yale, 1:31.45 to 1:31.64. The difference maker for Cornell was Jacob Mullin, who out-split Yale’s Ryan Huizing on the fly leg, 21.94 to 22.37.

Cornell’s Ryan Brown was key, winning both breaststroke events. He was 56.07 in the 100 and 2:01.35 in the 200, edging Yale’s Calvin Yang in the 200 (2:01.77). Brett Herbert won both diving events, with Cornell going 1-2-3 as Yale didn’t have any divers competing for a huge points swing for Cornell.

Yale was led by Henry Gaissert, who won all three of his individual events. He was 20.07 in the 50 free, 44.31 for a two-second win in the 100 free, and 49.63 in the 100 fly, just getting ahead of Cornell’s James Huang (49.69), Yale’s Huizing (49.85), and Cornell’s Mullin (49.90).

Min Zhi Chua led a Cornell 1-2 finish in the 200 IM (1:52.20) with Ricardo Martinez (1:52.49), and even Yale’s 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay wasn’t quite enough to make up the scoring gap, and Cornell escaped with a two-point win at home.