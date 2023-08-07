Converse University Announces Six Newcomers To Women’s Team For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: Converse Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Converse University head swim coach Logan Simpson announces the addition of six swimmers for the upcoming season.

“I am incredibly excited about this class,” Simpson said, “From a swimming standpoint, each swimmer is poised to make a big impact from day one. It is one of the fastest recruiting classes in program history, but I am equally excited that we are bringing in six quality people who are going to contribute positively to our team culture. With the great group we have returning and these six newcomers, there are exciting things on the horizon for Converse Women’s Swimming.”

Kayle Buss is making her way to Spartanburg from down the road in Simpsonville, S.C., where she competed at Woodmont high school. Buss is originally from Minnesota and competed for the Riptide Swim Club before joining Y-Spartaquatics in South Carolina. While at Woodmont, was a top-15 qualifier in the state for 5A and was also a top-5 qualifier for regions. Holds records in the 200-free, 200-medley relay and the 100-breaststroke events. Concluded high school as an All-5A Region selection. During her club career, made it to the Speedo Sectional Cuts and the State Cuts. Also, holds a National Relay Record, won the athlete of the year award and the sportsmanship award. Outside of swimming, was on the honor roll every year since sixth grade, Principles honor roll and Academic Honor Roll.

Sofiya Gobora is the lone transfer in this year’s signing class. Gobora is transferring from Stonehill Gollege which is part of the Northeast Conference. While at Stonehill, Gobora was a two-time NEC Shovel Swimmer of the Week and a three-time NE-10 Weekly Honor Roll member. Gobora set the school records in the 100 IM, 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 free relay, 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay. Originally from Sarasota, Fla., Gobora was a four year letter winner and team captain of the swim team. Swam club for the Sarasota Sharks and the Tsunami Swim Club.

Ember Hill is coming to the Hub City from Salida, Colo., where she was a four year letter winner and team captain of the Salida high school swim team. While in high school, Hill placed inside the top-10 of the 100-yard breaststroke event all four years at the CHSAA 3A State Championships. Hill also swam for the Salida Cyclones Swim Team and set Colorado Season State Records in the girls 15-18 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard burtterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke. Hill was the Seasonal State Highest Point Scorer in 2016, 2018 and 2022. During the 2022 campaign, Hill won the state championships in 8 out of 10 events including the 50 and 100-yard fly events, the 50, 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events, 1,000 free event, the 200 IM and the 400 IM. Hill also has an athletic family, her mother Tracey played tennis and ran cross country and track at Jacksonville State in the mid-1990s, her uncle Mark Wilder played tennis at the University of Alabama (1982-85) and her other uncle Joel Wilder played tennis at Jacksonville State (1990-92).

Laureen Roussel is from Fontenilles, France where she swam for Lycee Polyvalent Raymond Naves, Us Colomiers Natation and ASPTT Toulouse Natation. Was captain of the high school swim team and helped her team to a runner up finish and a third place finish at the national championship in consecutive years. Holds four club records, participated in 12 national championships and participated in the gymnasiades. Won the French championship in the Nationals two event. Outside of swimming was a delegate during high school and graduated with her baccalaureate with honors.

Kaitlin Williams makes her way to Converse from Sharpsburg, Ga., where she competed for East Coweta high school and the Summit Family YMCA Titans. A four year letter winner at East Coweta, Williams was a state finalist and MVP of her team. For her club, she holds the record in the 500 free, 1,000 free and the 1,650 free events. Williams was a team captain, state qualifier, won the coaches award, team spirit award, the honesty award and had an award named after herself. Outside of swimming, held the second highest overall French GPA, was a member of Beta Club, National Honors Society and French National Honor Society.

Ansley Young is coming to Spartanburg from Marietta, Ga., where she was a two sport athlete at Wheeler high school. Young holds the school records in the 100 fly, 200 free, 400 free and the 200 medley relay events. Young finished her high school career as a team captain and MVP. Young swam for the Stingrays Swim Club and made the Futures Cut in the 100 fly event (57.41). Young helped her club team to a top-three finish at state and swam the fly leg of the girls 400 medley relay GA LCM State winners. Outside of athletics, was part of a team that won first place at the Cobb County Film Festival and won Best Actress for her role in the film, frequent blood donor and honor roll student in high school. Young comes from an athletic family, her father played golf at the University of Georgia.

For all the latest news and information on the Converse University swim program, log onto govalkyries.com today.