Conner McHugh: “We’re Under the Radar and We Don’t Really Care” Video

B1G PACK THE POOL (MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, PENN STATE, WISCONSIN)

Day 1 Results

Day 2 Results

Hosted by the University of Minnesota

Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th

SCORES (M): Minnesota 216, Wisconsin 137 |Minnesota 239, Penn State 134 | Michigan 246, Minnesota 107

SCORES (W): Minnesota 191.5, Wisconsin 161.5 |Minnesota 226, Penn State 127 |Michigan 225, Minnesota 128

Minnesota senior Conner McHugh squared off with B1G rival Jacob Montague, a sophomore at the University of Michigan, last weekend at the B1G Pack the Pool quadruple dual meet, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

McHugh came away the victor in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, barely edging Montague 54.47 to 54.52 in the 100. Montague came back with a vengeance in the 400 medley relay, splitting a 53.67 to McHugh’s 54.16, powering the Michigan A team to the win. As a team, the Minnesota men picked up a pair of victories against Wisconsin and Penn State but fell to Michigan. The Minnesota women came away with the same results.

McHugh describes the Minnesota men’s team as “under the radar,” something he believes will work to the team’s benefit come the B1G and NCAA Championships, both of which will be hosted at the University of Minnesota. As far as the breaststrokes are concerned, the B1G Championships could make for a pretty good preview of how the NCAA Championships shake out. As far as McHugh is concerned, “the guys that are fighting for titles at conference (B1G) will be the same ones that are fighting for titles at NCAAs, I really believe that.”