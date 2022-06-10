Connecticut HS State Champion Lauren Walsh Commits to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Lauren Walsh from Trumbull, Connecticut, has committed to the United States Naval Academy for 2022-23.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic endeavors at the US Naval Academy. I would like to thank my family, friends, teachers and coaches for their endless support. Can’t wait to be a part of such an awesome program! Go Navy, Beat Army!!! ⚓️⚓️”

Walsh swam for Trumbull High School, coached by Bill Strickland. She wrapped up her prep career with Connecticut Girls State Open titles in the 200 IM (2:00.19) and 100 breast (1:01.04). She also won the Class LL Championships in the 200 IM (2:01.57) and 100 breast (1:02.69).

She does her club swimming with Rapids Swim Team under coaches Chuck Clark and John Spadafina. She qualified for U.S. Olympic Team Trials Wave I last summer by winning the 100 breast at TYR 18&U Spring Cup in Richmond with a PB of 1:10.35. She was runner-up in the 200 breast with a best time of 2:35.18. In August, she added PBs in the 100 back (1:07.58), 200 back (2:24.59), and 200 IM (2:18.26) at Eastern Zone Senior Championships. She won the 100 breast and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 200 breast, and placed 3rd in the 400 IM, 7th in the 100 fly, 17th in the 200 back, and 25th in the 100 back.

Walsh recently competed at the Connecticut Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships where she won the 200 breast (2:16.33), 200 IM (2:01.24), and 400 IM (4:22.92) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.23).

Her best time in the 100 breast would have won the conference title last season, and she would have landed solidly in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at the 2022 Patriot League Championships. She will join Ana Fleming, Annie Jardina, Erin Miller, Jordyn Libler, and Megan McGrath in the Navy class of 2026.

Walsh is a member of her community’s youth group and she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Best times:

100 breast – 1:01.04

200 breast – 2:15.74

200 IM – 2:00.19

400 IM – 4:21.59

200 back – 2:01.64

200 fly – 2:02.21

100 fly – 55.21

