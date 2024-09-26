Competitor – Introducing our Backstroke Flag Wizard!

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

At Competitor, we understand that every detail counts when it comes to equipping your pool. That’s why we developed our Lane Wizard, empowering pool owners and facility managers to create custom lane lines tailored to their specific needs and represent their school or community pride.

The Lane Wizard has become such a valuable tool to our dealers and their clients we have decided to extend the same type of tool for designing and ordering your backstroke flags.

The Backstroke Flag Wizard is a user-friendly online tool that makes it easy to design and order custom backstroke flags, elevating both the aesthetic and functionality of your pool. Here’s how it works:

User-Friendly Design

The Backstroke Flag Wizard will work similarly to the lane and storage reel wizard applications that our clients know and love. Once you enter your contact information—including your name, organization, and email—you’ll be able to easily navigate through the customization process.

Customization at Your Fingertips

Our application offers extensive customization options to help you design backstroke flags unique to your pool. As you work through the Wizard, you’ll also see a live mockup of your flags so you can visualize your changes as you go. Here’s what you can tweak with the Backstroke Flag Wizard:

Pool Width

Pool Width Number of Flag Strands

Number of Flag Strands Number of Flags per Strand

Number of Flags per Strand Flag Dimensions

Flag Dimensions Colors: Choose up to three color variations for your flags.

Choose up to three color variations for your flags. Letters and Numbers: Flags can be customized to include numbers and letters, with the letter font being customizable. (Just note that non-standard fonts will not be reflected in the mockup).

Flags can be customized to include numbers and letters, with the letter font being customizable. (Just note that non-standard fonts will not be reflected in the mockup). Logo Upload: It’s also easy to add a logo to your flags, as well as specify custom colors for the logo. However, keep in mind any colors represented in the mockup will be limited to our standard color offerings.

Once your design is complete, the wizard saves everything in the backend and lets our Customer Service team know it’s ready. Yes, it’s that simple.



With the Backstroke Flag Wizard, Competitor is committed to enhancing your pool environment, one backstroke flag at a time. The Backstroke Flag Wizard will be live on our website in just a few days, so check back soon and start customizing your flags!

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.