Commonwealth Relay Medalist Nick Grainger Is M.I.A. From British C’ships

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the 2019 British Swimming Championships, the primary competition to determine the World Championships squad, a big name is missing from the start lists. That name is Nick Grainger.

The 24-year-old City of Sheffield swimmer has been a impact-maker on the relay scene for Great Britain over the past few years, including taking gold as a member of the nation’s 4x200m freestyle relay as a heats swimmer at the 2015 World Championships.

At the next edition of the World Championships, Grainger also proved a worthy contributor, taking gold in the same relay with James Guy, Stephen Milne and Duncan Scott.

Flash forward to as recent as the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Grainger was also a crucial component, helping bring silver back home from the Gold Coast in the same relay.

At these same British Championships last year, at the meet that was held in conjunction with the Edinburgh International Swim Meet, Granginer took 7th in the 400m free in 3:57.07 and 10th in the 200m free in 1:51.13.

The man still remains the 11th fastest British performer in history in the 200m free with his 1:47.10 PB from 2015.

Alas, Grainger hasn’t competed internationally this year and his name is missing from these British Championships heat sheets.

We’ve reached out to the athlete, Swim England, British Swimming and the City of Sheffield on Grainger’s status. Sources have told us he has left the sport of swimming, but this has yet to be officially confirmed by Grainger himself or the aforementioned bodies.