Columbia Men Beat Yale 153-147 in 2021-22 Home Opener

Columbia University vs. Yale University Dual Meet

November 13, 2021

Percy Uris Natatorium, New York, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores: Columbia men 153-Yale men 147

Competing in their home pool for the first time in nearly two years, the Columbia men hosted Yale on Saturday in New York. The Lions set the pace early on, winning the first two events in what would be an exciting back-and-forth all afternoon.

Freshman Demirkan Demir led the way for Columbia with wins in three individual events and as a member of the first-place 200 medley relay. Demir emerged victorious in the 100 breast (55.03), 200 breast (2:00.04), and 200 IM (1:49.93), and he contributed the breaststroke leg (24.59) on medley relay.

Ivy League champion diver Jonathan Suckow won on both boards, scoring 441.75 points in 3m diving and 391.05 in 1m. Jonas Kistorp won the 100 fly (49.56), was runner-up in the 50 free (20.61), took fourth in the 100 free (46.62), and swam fly (21.50) on the medley relay. Kyle Won contributed a win in the 200 back (1:58.62) and placed third in the 100 back (50.32). He also led off the medley relay (23.53). Stanford Li was runner-up in the 1000 free (9:35.15), 500 free (4:34.62), and 200 IM (1:51.32).

Columbia had the scoring edge in breaststroke, diving, and IM, sweeping the top two slots in the 100/200 breast, 1m diving, and 200 IM.

Yale swung the momentum after losing the first two events with a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 free, thanks to Joseph Page (1:39.83), Nathaniel Hickman-Chow (1:42.27), and Felix van Cauwelaert (1:43.09). Page also won the 100 free (44.59) and contributed to the first-place 400 free relay (44.55 lead-off). First-year Noah Millard also won two events for the Bulldogs, going 9:25.24 in the 1000 free and 4:30.79 in the 500.

Another freshman, Connor Kang, won the 200 fly (1:49.31), was runner-up in the 100 fly (49.66), and came in third in the 200 IM (1:52.58). Philippe Marcoux clocked the fastest 50 free time (20.45) and was runner-up to Page in the 100 free (45.18). He also swam a leg (44.51) on the winning 400 free relay.