Colorado Girls High School State Championship Psych Sheets & Preview

2019 CHSAA Girls State Championships

5A: February 8-9, 2019

5A Psych Sheet

5A: Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton, Colorado

4A: February 7-8, 2019

4A Psych Sheet

4A: Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center, Thornton, Colorado

3A: February 8-9, 2019

3A Psych Sheet

3A: Edora Pool Ice Center, Fort Collins, Colorado

The Colorado Girls High School State Championships will take place over the next three days, with the 4A Championships on Thursday and Friday and both the 5A and 3A Championships taking place Friday and Saturday.

5A

Fossil Ridge won the 5A title by a landslide last year, taking ten of eleven swimming events on the schedule, but are projected to fall to third based on the psych sheet scoring. Coleen Gillilan comes in as the defending champ in both the 200 free and 100 fly, but they have lost their other five individual wins with Zoe Bartel (200 IM, 100 breast), Kylee Alons (50, 100 free), and Bayley Stewart (100 back) all graduated. They also won all three relays in 2018.

Fairview, who finished over 100 points back of Fossil Ridge but still took second last year, come out on top on psych sheet scoring with 462 points, followed by Cherry Creek (389) and Fossil Ridge (256).

Kathryn Shanley of Chatfield is the only other defending champion returning other than Gillilan, after she won the 500 free last year in her freshman season.

Anna Shaw of Heritage, who won the 50 free at the 4A Championships in her first year last season, is one to watch out for as she comes in as the third seed in the 50 and the second seed in the 100 free.

Psych Sheet Scoring, Top 5

Fairview, 462 Cherry Creek, 389 Fossil Ridge, 256 Arapahoe, 246 Valor Christian, 239

4A

Last year’s 4A champs Rampart are projected to return to the top, with a projected 391 points based on the psych sheets after winning last year with just 251. Cheyenne Mountain (314) is expected to maintain their spot in second.

Edena Chen will be defending her title for Rampart in the 100 breaststroke, and Erin Lang of Loveland is the only other returning champion in the 500 free. The senior also holds the top seed in the 200 free, an event she placed third in last year (to two seniors).

Psych Sheet Scoring, Top 5

Rampart, 391 Cheyenne Mountain, 314 Niwot, 254 Mullen, 246 Silver Creek, 226

3A

Last year’s 3A winners Longmont are competing in 4A this year, and Evergreen (who were in 4A last year) come in as the projected top team with 371 psych sheet points. Pueblo County and Kent Denver, who were separated by just three points in 2018 in second and third, are expected to be in another close battle for that runner-up spot.

Amanda Blickensderfer of Pueblo County comes in as the returning champ in both the 100 fly and 100 breast, as does Caitlin Cairns of St. Mary’s in the 50 free and Aly Gallagher of Colorado Academy in the 100 free.

Psych Sheet Scoring, Top 5