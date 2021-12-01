College Weekly Swimming Preview: Dec. 1-5, 2021

After a week off for American Thanksgiving, college swimming is back up and running this week with several meets on the slate.

The big kahuna is the Minnesota Invite, which will feature some of the top teams in the nation, including Texas and Cal.

There will also be plenty of mid-major invitationals going on around the country, while a lot of the swimmers that finished up their mid-season meets two weeks ago will be racing in Greensboro at the US Open.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.