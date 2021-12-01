College Weekly Swimming Preview: Dec. 1-5, 2021

After a week off for American Thanksgiving, college swimming is back up and running this week with several meets on the slate.
The big kahuna is the Minnesota Invite, which will feature some of the top teams in the nation, including Texas and Cal.
There will also be plenty of mid-major invitationals going on around the country, while a lot of the swimmers that finished up their mid-season meets two weeks ago will be racing in Greensboro at the US Open.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Wheaton Invitational (Wheaton, Augustana, Olivet Nazarene, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Whitewater, Washington)
|12/3-12/4
|x
|x
|US Open
|12/1-12/4
|x
|x
|Big Al Invitational (Princeton, GW, TCU diving, Rutgers, Columbia, Utah, Denver)
|12/3-12/5
|x
|x
|Bruno Invitational (Brown, UNH, NYU, Johns Hopkins)
|12/3-12/5
|x
|Loyola Invitational (VMI, Loyola Maryland, Iona, Marist, Howard, Mount St. Mary’s)
|12/3-12/4
|x
|x
|Indiana University vs Cincinnati
|12/3
|x
|x
|UConn vs Southern Connecticut State University
|12/4
|x
|Minnesota Invitational (Texas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Harvard, Arizona, Cal, Michigan)
|12/1-12/4
|x
|x
|Rice vs Texas A&M
|12/4
|x
|Drexel vs Lehigh
|12/4
|x
|x
|ECAC Championships
|12/3-12/5
|x
|x
|Zippy Invite (Oakland, Akron, UPenn, Niagara, Buffalo, Toledo, Cornell)
|123-12/5
|x
|x
|Miami OH Invitational (Miami OH, Youngstown State, GCU)
|12/2-12/4
|x
|x
|Rider vs Pace (diving only)
|12/4
|x
|x
|Blue Devil Invite (CCSU, Siena, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis University, Stony Brook)
|12/3-12/5
|x
|Denison Invitational (Eastern Michigan, Denison, Emory, Washington University -St.Louis)
|12/2-12/4
|x
|Missouri State vs Missouri
|12/4
|x
|x
|Indiana State/Bellarmine/Eastern Illinois
|12/4
|x
|Fresno State Invite (Fresno State, Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield)
|12/2-12/4
|x
|Husky Invite (UCSB)
|12/3-12/5
|x
|x
|Holy Cross vs BU
|12/4
|x
|x
|Lafayette vs East Stroudsburg
|12/4-12/5
|x
|LSU vs Tulane
|12/4
|x
|x
|Incarnate Word vs Texas A&M
|12/3
|x
|Rochester Invite (Omaha)
|12/3-12/5
|x
|x
|Lewis vs Valparaiso
|12/4
|x
|x
|Maine State Meet
|12/3-12/4
|x
|x