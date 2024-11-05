College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 6-12

The highlight of this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Stanford, Cal, and Arizona State. The three teams used to be in the Pac-12 together but have since found homes elsewhere, with Stanford and Cal in the ACC and Arizona State in the Big-12.

Stanford is currently ranked #3 on the women’s side while Cal is #8. Although Arizona State was not ranked last month, the team showed promising results including numerous school records in the dual meet at NC State two weeks ago.

The men’s side features three top-1o ranked teams. Cal enters as the #2 team in the country while Arizona State is ranked #7 and Stanford sits at #8.

Another top 10 matchup is between Georgia and NC State. The NC State men are ranked #5 while Georgia is #10. The women’s side will also look to be a good meet with NC State at #7 and Georgia #14.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Top 25 matchups are listed at the top