College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 6-12

The highlight of this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Stanford, Cal, and Arizona State. The three teams used to be in the Pac-12 together but have since found homes elsewhere, with Stanford and Cal in the ACC and Arizona State in the Big-12.
Stanford is currently ranked #3 on the women’s side while Cal is #8. Although Arizona State was not ranked last month, the team showed promising results including numerous school records in the dual meet at NC State two weeks ago.
The men’s side features three top-1o ranked teams. Cal enters as the #2 team in the country while Arizona State is ranked #7 and Stanford sits at #8.
Another top 10 matchup is between Georgia and NC State. The NC State men are ranked #5 while Georgia is #10. The women’s side will also look to be a good meet with NC State at #7 and Georgia #14.
SwimSwam September Power Rankings
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
Top 25 matchups are listed at the top
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Duke vs Northwestern
|11/8-11/9
|Y
|Y
|Georgia vs NC State
|11/8-11/9
|Y
|Y
|Alabama, Florida State, LSU
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Ohio St vs Penn State
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Louisville vs Purdue
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Minnesota vs Iowa
|11/8
|Y
|Michigan vs Oakland
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Stanford vs Cal vs ASU
|11/7-11/8
|Y
|Y
|USC vs Arizona
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|UCLA vs Arizona
|11/9
|Y
|UGA vs. NC State
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Columbia vs Penn
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Grand Valley State vs University of Michigan
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Clarion Diving Invite
|11/9
|Y
|Fordham vs Boston College
|11/8
|St Bonaventure v Cornell
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Boston University vs UMass Amherst
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Binghamton vs Cornell
|11/8
|y
|y
|UMBC, St. Peters, VMI
|11/9
|y
|y
|Florida International, SMU, Rice
|11/9
|y
|Worcester City Championships
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|URI v. Providence
|11/6
|Y
|URI v. UConn
|11/9
|Y
|Providence v. Villanova
|11/9
|Y
|Wyoming vs Colorado State
|11/8
|Y
|Air Force vs Grand Canyon
|11/8-11/9
|Y
|Y
|NAU vs New Mexico State vs UTRGV
|11/9
|Y
|Arkansas vs. Little Rock
|11/8
|Y
|South Dakota State vs Nebraska
|11/8
|Y
|South Caroline vs Queens vs UNCW
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|American vs. Bucknell
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Bucknell vs. Lafayette vs. Navy
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Yale vs Brown
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Colgate vs. Marist
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Bowling Green vs. Hillsdale
|11/9
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana State
|11/9
|Y
|Seton Hall vs Drexel
|11/9
|y
|y
|Georgetown vs. Johns Hopkins
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Seton Hall vs. Lehigh
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|James Madison vs. Marshall
|11/9
|Y
|South Florida Diving Invitational (FIU)
|11/8-9
|y
|NSU, Lynn, Florida International
|11/8-9
|y
|Rice vs North Texas
|11/8
|y
|St. Thomas v st cloud st
|11/9
|Y
|Liberty vs Campbell
|11/9
|Y
|Emory Invite
|11/8-9
|y
|y
|Idaho vs Seattle
|11/9
|y
|Seattle vs Washington State
|11/8
|y
|CSU Bakersfield vs Fresno Pacific vs Fresno State
|11/9
|y
|y
|New Jersey Tech vs Marist
|11.8
|Y
|Y
|Davenport vs Illinois Chicago
|11/8
|Y
|Y
|St. Norbert vs Green Bay
|11/8
|y
|Miami Ohio vs Ohio
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Monmouth vs Illinois College
|11/9
|Y
|Y
|Stonehill vs Niagara
|11/9
|y
|y
|Rider, Sacred Heart, Siena
|11/9
|y
|y
|Toledo vs Indiana State
|11/8
|y
|Youngstown State vs St Francis
|11/9
|y
|UC Davis vs San Jose State
|11/8
|y
|Long Island, Manhattan, Wagner
|11/9
|y
|y
|Monmouth vs Manhattan
|11/6
|y
|y
|IUPUI vs Ball State
|11/8
|y
|y