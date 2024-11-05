Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 6-12

The highlight of this week’s schedule is the tri-meet between Stanford, Cal, and Arizona State. The three teams used to be in the Pac-12 together but have since found homes elsewhere, with Stanford and Cal in the ACC and Arizona State in the Big-12.

Stanford is currently ranked #3 on the women’s side while Cal is #8. Although Arizona State was not ranked last month, the team showed promising results including numerous school records in the dual meet at NC State two weeks ago.

The men’s side features three top-1o ranked teams. Cal enters as the #2 team in the country while Arizona State is ranked #7 and Stanford sits at #8.

Another top 10 matchup is between Georgia and NC State. The NC State men are ranked #5 while Georgia is #10. The women’s side will also look to be a good meet with NC State at #7 and Georgia #14.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Top 25 matchups are listed at the top

Meet Date Men Women
Duke vs Northwestern 11/8-11/9 Y Y
Georgia vs NC State 11/8-11/9 Y Y
Alabama, Florida State, LSU 11/8 Y Y
Ohio St vs Penn State 11/8 Y Y
Louisville vs Purdue 11/8 Y Y
Minnesota vs Iowa 11/8 Y
Michigan vs Oakland 11/8 Y Y
Stanford vs Cal vs ASU 11/7-11/8 Y Y
USC vs Arizona 11/8 Y Y
UCLA vs Arizona 11/9 Y
UGA vs. NC State 11/9 Y Y
Columbia vs Penn 11/8 Y Y
Grand Valley State vs University of Michigan 11/9 Y Y
Clarion Diving Invite 11/9 Y
Fordham vs Boston College 11/8
St Bonaventure v Cornell 11/9 Y Y
Boston University vs UMass Amherst 11/9 Y Y
Binghamton vs Cornell 11/8 y y
UMBC, St. Peters, VMI 11/9 y y
Florida International, SMU, Rice 11/9 y
Worcester City Championships 11/9 Y Y
URI v. Providence 11/6 Y
URI v. UConn 11/9 Y
Providence v. Villanova 11/9 Y
Wyoming vs Colorado State 11/8 Y
Air Force vs Grand Canyon 11/8-11/9 Y Y
NAU vs New Mexico State vs UTRGV 11/9 Y
Arkansas vs. Little Rock 11/8 Y
South Dakota State vs Nebraska 11/8 Y
South Caroline vs Queens vs UNCW 11/8 Y Y
American vs. Bucknell 11/9 Y Y
Bucknell vs. Lafayette vs. Navy 11/9 Y Y
Yale vs Brown 11/8 Y Y
Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown 11/9 Y Y
Colgate vs. Marist 11/9 Y Y
Bowling Green vs. Hillsdale 11/9 Y
Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana State 11/9 Y
Seton Hall vs Drexel 11/9 y y
Georgetown vs. Johns Hopkins 11/9 Y Y
Seton Hall vs. Lehigh 11/8 Y Y
James Madison vs. Marshall 11/9 Y
South Florida Diving Invitational (FIU) 11/8-9 y
NSU, Lynn, Florida International 11/8-9 y
Rice vs North Texas 11/8 y
St. Thomas v st cloud st 11/9 Y
Liberty vs Campbell 11/9 Y
Emory Invite 11/8-9 y y
Idaho vs Seattle 11/9 y
Seattle vs Washington State 11/8 y
CSU Bakersfield vs Fresno Pacific vs Fresno State 11/9 y y
New Jersey Tech vs Marist 11.8 Y Y
Davenport vs Illinois Chicago 11/8 Y Y
St. Norbert vs Green Bay 11/8 y
Miami Ohio vs Ohio 11/9 Y Y
Monmouth vs Illinois College 11/9 Y Y
Stonehill vs Niagara 11/9 y y
Rider, Sacred Heart, Siena 11/9 y y
Toledo vs Indiana State 11/8 y
Youngstown State vs St Francis 11/9 y
UC Davis vs San Jose State 11/8 y
Long Island, Manhattan, Wagner 11/9 y y
Monmouth vs Manhattan 11/6 y y
IUPUI vs Ball State 11/8 y y

