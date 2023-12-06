College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 6 – December 12

With mid-seasons (almost) over and finals around the corner for most schools (at least ones on the semester schedule), there are not a lot of meets this week with only 12 total.

Highlighting the schedule is the dual meet between Navy and Army. Last year, the Army men won the dual meet 191-109 while the Navy men went on to win the Patriot League title which came down to the final race of the meet, the 400 free relay. Last year’s dual meet win for Army was their first win in 32 years.

The Navy women continued their winning streak last year and will look to earn their 35th win in a row this week. The Navy women went on to win the Patriot League title.