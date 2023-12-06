Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 6 – December 12

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 1

December 06th, 2023 College

With mid-seasons (almost) over and finals around the corner for most schools (at least ones on the semester schedule), there are not a lot of meets this week with only 12 total.

Highlighting the schedule is the dual meet between Navy and Army. Last year, the Army men won the dual meet 191-109 while the Navy men went on to win the Patriot League title which came down to the final race of the meet, the 400 free relay. Last year’s dual meet win for Army was their first win in 32 years.

The Navy women continued their winning streak last year and will look to earn their 35th win in a row this week. The Navy women went on to win the Patriot League title.

Meet Date Men Women
Iowa vs. Iowa State 12/8 X
Colgate vs Hamilton (D3) 12/8 X X
Navy vs Army 12/7 X X
Nebraska Omaha vs. St. Thomas 12/9 X X
Green Bay Diving Invite 12/9 X X
Rhode Island vs. La Salle 12/9 X
New Hampshire vs. Northeastern 12/9 X
UConn vs. Vermont 12/9 X
NAU vs. Northern Colorado 12/8 X
Grand Canyon Quad (Grand Canyon, Northern Colorado, Arizona Christian, Ottowa) 12/9 X X
Delta State University Invite (Delta State, Incarnate Word 12/9-12/12 X X
Southern Connecticut vs. Yale 12/7 X X

1
LBKYS
1 hour ago

why only highlight D1?

0
-1
