College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 15-19, 2021

All eyes are on Abu Dhabi this week as the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships are about to get underway. The competition will take place at Etihad Arena from Thursday, December 16, to Tuesday, December 21.

There are a few dual meets this week, including a C-USA matchup between FIU and Marshall, and a showdown in Atlanta featuring Gerogia Tech, Northwestern, and the University of Miami. Auburn is also hosting a diving invite for divers from UCLA, as well as fellow SEC teams Auburn, LSU, Florida, and Tennessee.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.