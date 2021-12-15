Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 15-19, 2021

by SwimSwam 0

December 15th, 2021 College, News

All eyes are on Abu Dhabi this week as the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships are about to get underway. The competition will take place at Etihad Arena from Thursday, December 16, to Tuesday, December 21.

There are a few dual meets this week, including a C-USA matchup between FIU and Marshall, and a showdown in Atlanta featuring Gerogia Tech, Northwestern, and the University of Miami. Auburn is also hosting a diving invite for divers from UCLA, as well as fellow SEC teams Auburn, LSU, Florida, and Tennessee.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
Little Rock vs North Texas 12/15 x
FIU vs Marshall 12/17-12/18 x
FGCU vs Illinois State 12/17 x
Missouri State vs Drury 12/17 x x
California Baptist Invite (CBU, San Diego, Cal Poly, NAU) 12/17-12/18 x
UNLV Invite (UNLV, Pacific) 12/16-12/19 x x
Little Rock vs North Texas 12/16 x
Berkeley vs UC San Diego 12/18 x
Auburn Diving Invite (Auburn, UCLA, LSU, Alabama, UF, Tennessee) 12/15-12/18 x x
San Diego State/Cal Poly/Air Force 12/20-12/21 x x
Georgia Tech/Northwestern/Miami 12/18 x x
Pitt Christmas meet 12/16-12/19 x x

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!