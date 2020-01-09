Cody Miller Says He’s Focusing on 200 Breast Training this Season

In his latest vlog, entitled “Training for the 200, YES, it’s happening!” Cody Miller tells his viewers that he will shift his focus to training for the 200 breast this season.

“Now I’m still going to focus on the 100 breast too, but I’m really going to put a lot of focus and energy and train for the 200,” Miller says. “Back in the day, I used to be a 200 breaststroker. It was my best event for a long time.” He goes on to say he “wasn’t developed” as a true sprinter, and is used to heavy training.

Miller, the Rio bronze medalist in the 100 breast, ended the 2018-19 season ranked No. 16 in the world in that event at 59.24. He was the second-fastest American behind Andrew Wilson (58.93). Miller finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 27 in the world, behind Americans Wilson, Michael Andrew, Devon Nowicki and Kevin Cordes.

In 2017-18, Miller was ranked No. 41 worldwide in the 200 breast (No. 8 American) and was No. 21 in 2018-19 (No. 5 American behind Will Licon, Andrew, Nic Fink and Josh Prenot).

Miller did not qualify for the 2018-19 U.S. National team and revealed in August 2018 he was dealing with “breaststroker’s knee,” or microtears on his MCL from the repeated “whipping” motion of breaststroke kick.

On paper, Miller’s chances of making the Tokyo Olympics — being a top-two American performer come Trials — are not notably stronger in the 200, and might be worse than in the 100. He doesn’t specify why he is switching up his training, but one line of thinking could be that his 200 training will help him finish the 100 stronger. Another option could be that his “ceiling” is higher in the 200 breast and that increased training will have a big impact.

Miller’s lifetime best in the 200 came in May of last year at 2:08.98, and before that, he hadn’t dropped time in it since August 2015. His best 100 is 58.87 from Rio.

Watch the full vlog below: