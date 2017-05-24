Coaches: Use The Cloud

It’s 2017. You should be able to answer questions like these in less than 5 seconds; no matter where you are:

What did practice look like last year on May 23rd?

That kid with the amazing taper… what was his training volume the final week of the season?

Am I hitting my designed season plan volume and breakdown each day/ week?

Every other part of your life is connected to the cloud and accessible at a moment’s notice; why aren’t your swim workouts? They should be.

Here are 7 reasons you should start using Commit Swimming this season:

ONE

Commit’s pricing is fair and transparent. They are different from “the other guys”, and it shows in their pricing. There are no setup fees, no hidden fees, no “lock-in” period, no contract, and there is no negotiating or haggling. Everyone pays the same, low price. It’s $8/ month or $90/ year per coach. There are even discounts for teams with 3+ coaches using Commit. You can view information about team pricing at commitswimming.com/pricing.

TWO

Commit’s service is second to none. And they do it with 3 guys. When you call or email Commit Swimming, you’re speaking to a business owner, a software developer, a salesman, and a customer service rep all at the same time. There is no disconnect between what is promised to get done and what actually gets done. There is no “going up the chain”. Someone will hear your concern and give you a viable solution on the spot 100% of the time. Period.

THREE

Commit Swimming is the only swimming software company that lets you sign up on the spot without speaking to a pushy salesman. And, for a limited time, this stress-free sign-up process comes with a 14 day free trial. No credit card required. No gimmicks. Just a true free trial. Sign up for your free trial today at commitswimming.com/coaches. It won’t be around forever.

FOUR

You’re used to the routine. A sales rep visits your pool to show you just the basics of the new swim software your club bought. Next, you spend months convincing everybody on staff to adopt the new technology. That is a problem. Software should simplify your life, not complicate it… from day one… for everybody. Commit is so easy to use that you won’t need anyone visiting you, you won’t need an hour long webinar, and you’ll barely need to watch a 5 minute tutorial! Everyone on staff will be up and running within days.

FIVE

You shouldn’t be restricted to one line input boxes when writing a set. Other workout management software forces you to follow a structured format that removes the character of your workout. No one wants to sit there and click buttons to change the reps, the distance, and the interval for each set. With Commit Swimming, all you have to do is type! It’s as easy as using a Word document, but it provides more data than traditional workout managers.

SIX

Do you want your swimmers to keep a log book? There is no need for them to write on a notepad anymore. With Commit’s mobile app, the athletes on your roster can review their workouts after they happen and take notes on each one. It’s a digital log book that speaks their language.

SEVEN

It’s the perfect time to get more efficient and organized. April and May are the best times to introduce new technology to your team. There are always reasons not to make adjustments to your routine, but you don’t want to look back in 20 years and realize that now you’re “that guy stuck in his ways”.

Commit Swimming builds innovative software for our sport, bringing 21st century tech to swimming.

Every damn day Commit strives to improve technology in swimming, pushing the boundaries of what has been done before. For far too long swimming software has lacked creativity and simplicity. It is our goal to change that by delivering products that dazzle you with their simplicity and elegance.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected]. You can also follow them on Facebook, on Twitter, or on their blog.