After Dressel’s Triumph, Troy Talks Florida Gator IM Tradition

2018 SEC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Sunday, February 18

Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX (Central Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida (5x) (results)

Florida swimmer Caeleb Dressel made history last night by shattering the 200y IM American Record and becoming the fastest man in history by over a second. Right behind him was Auburn freshman Hugo Gonzalez who also crushed an eye-popping effort of 1:40.67, while Florida earned big points with the 3rd and 4th place finishers in Mark Szaranek (1:41.00) and Jan Switkowski (1:41.89).

But scoring big in the IM is just par for the course for the Florida Gators, whose history includes SEC champions Sebastian Rousseau, Marcin Cieslak and the 2nd most decorated male Olympic swimmer of all-time, Ryan Lochte.

Producing untouchable IM swims is something in which the Florida Gators take pride, as described by head coach Gregg Troy in the video below. Per Troy (and the clock), Dressel threw down ‘something really special’ and the storied, mustachioed coach (in championship-esque hoarse voice) describes the senior as ‘a truly special athlete.’