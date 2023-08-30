Coach Dan Mascolo Joins ASCA Staff As Director of Member Engagement and Events

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Coach Dan Mascolo as the Director of Membership Engagement and Events.

Dan Mascolo steps off the deck after coaching for over 20 years. A proud ASCA member since 2001 and Level 5 coach, he has coached all ages of swimmers through his career, most recently acting in the role of Head Coach for Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club in South Carolina where his swimmers won the South Carolina Short Course Senior State Championships from 2020-2023, Women’s team won 2021 YMCA Short Course National Festival and Men’s Team won 2023 YMCA Long Course National Championships. He has coached numerous YMCA National Champions, YMCA National Age Group Record Holders and USA NAG T10 swimmers.

Over the years Dan has been recognized by his peers by being named South Carolina Coach of the Year, YMCA Short Course National Championship Coach of the Meet and Connecticut Age Group Coach of the Year twice.

In his capacity as Director of Membership Engagement and Events, Coach Mascolo will play a pivotal role in fostering ASCA’s mission to inspire, support, and advocate for coaches. He will be instrumental in planning, developing, and executing ASCA’s clinics, programs, and special events, including regional clinics and the annual ASCA World Clinic. Additionally, he will champion essential programs like the Mentor Program, ASCA Ambassadors, and Swim Coach Appreciation Week, among others.

“We are confident that Coach Mascolo’s deep-rooted passion for coaching, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership, will inspire coaches to engage with ASCA as we elevate our offerings for the coaching community,” said ASCA CEO Jennifer LaMont. “His transition to this new role underscores our ongoing commitment to nurturing growth, innovation, and excellence in the swimming coach profession.”

Coach Mascolo’s dedication to the sport is matched only by his commitment to his family. He resides in Moore, SC, with his wife Cynthia and their daughters, Mikaela (17) and Mackenzie (13).